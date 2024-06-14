NEET row in Supreme Court as aspirants demand CBI probe into irregularities

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam on July 8. The court asked the Center to file a reply by then on the allegations of question paper leader and other irregularities in the examination.

A huge dispute broke out after the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave grace marks to some aspirants due to incorrectly printed question, torn OMR sheets or delay in distribution of OMR sheets.

The Center and the NTA yesterday told the Supreme Court that they had canceled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the MBBS entrance exam and other similar courses.

They will have the option of retaking the exam or forgoing compensatory marks awarded to them for the loss of time, the Center said.

The exam was held on May 5 at 4,750 centers and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected to be declared on June 14, but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of answer sheets was completed earlier.