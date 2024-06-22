NEET-PG test scheduled for tomorrow postponed as exam clutter mounts

NEET-PG scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed

New Delhi:

The NEET-PG scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed and new dates will be announced soon, the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

The government, alluding to the huge row over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, said it has decided to “carry out a comprehensive assessment of the robustness of the NEET-PG processes, conducted by the National Board of Examinations for students of Medicine”.

“Accordingly, it has been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG scheduled for tomorrow (June 23). The new date of this exam will be notified at the earliest,” the Health Ministry said, adding that “sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students.”

The government said the decision was taken for the benefit of students and to maintain the sanctity of the exam.

An hour before the announcement of the exam postponement came, the government issued an order saying it had replaced the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

Subodh Kumar Singh, who was director general of the NTA, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. The move is significant as it shows that the government is cracking down on NTA officials.

With the Parliament session approaching, the Center is gearing up to face a deluge of questions over the controversies surrounding these key exams for entry to medical and higher education teaching posts.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Education formed a high-level expert committee to make recommendations on reforming the examination process mechanism, improving data security protocols, structure and functioning of the NTA.

The UGC-NET was recently canceled just a day after the exam was conducted. Furthermore, the NTA on Friday announced the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET joint meeting, which was scheduled for June 25-27.