NEET exam queue, question papers leak, Congress Storm Wing Student exam body NTA office, lock it from inside

A mob of 100 workers from the NSUI, or National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, stormed and briefly took over the Delhi office of the National Testing Agency, the central body under scrutiny for leaked question papers and other irregularities. in this year’s NEET-UG exams.

There is now a heavy police presence at the NTA office in Okhla area of ​​Delhi.

The first images showed a crowd marching down a tree-lined avenue towards the NTA building, shouting and shouting as they entered. One video shows a metal padlock on a door, presumably the front door, with a sign attached saying “no more corrupt NTAs.” Photographs from inside the building show protesters gathered in a courtyard with more signs denouncing the NTA.

Meanwhile, in other videos, protesters shout “NTA karo bandh, karo bandh“.

Just a few steps from Parliament, AIJ colleagues roar with full enthusiasm against the government that leaks documents!#IYCSansadGheraopic.twitter.com/lCLAv6BC77 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 27, 2024

The student wing protest came hours after the Congress’s youth wing, the Indian Youth Congress, protested near Parliament while Speaker Droupadi Murmu was addressing a joint session. On the NEET exam dispute, he said the government is “committed to a fair investigation” into the entire matter.

NEET Exam Queue

The controversy over the NEET exam (nearly 24 lakh students took the May 5 qualifying exam for admission to medical courses) erupted this month after the results were declared.

The first warning signs were the unusually high number of perfect scores; A record 67 students, including six from a coaching centre, scored a maximum score of 720 in the super-competitive exam. Questions were also asked about the granting of “grace marks” (not the examination protocol, the NTA said) to 1,563 students.

After a series of arrests by police forces (from Bihar, Maharashtra and Delhi), the CBI has taken over the investigation. Agency sources told NDTV that a nationwide corruption racket could be involved.

Earlier today, the federal agency made its first arrests, detaining Manish Kumar and Ashutosh.

CBI sources said Kumar facilitated transportation of the students to an empty school where they were given the leaked question paper to memorize, while Ashutosh provided accommodation.

Supreme Court Notice to NTA

The Supreme Court this afternoon issued a notice to the examination body after a petition claimed that the May NEET-UG exam had been manipulated. The court ordered the NTA to respond by July 8.

The petitioners, represented by a training center and other students, defended the students’ right to access their optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets.

The two judges presiding over the case, Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice SVN Bhatti, questioned the fundamental rights allegedly violated by the NTA’s actions.

Political war over the exam dispute

The row over the NEET (and UGC-NET) exams has meant that the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition have come face to face in the early days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, over allegations of question paper leaks. , preferential qualification, and criminals who lead “solver gangs.”

On Monday, opposition benches heckled Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, shouting “NEET” and “shame” while he was taking oath as an MP. Pradhan has said that the government is taking the issue of leaked questionnaires seriously and has formed a high-level inquiry committee.

Political blame game

The sordid scenario also took a predictable political turn, with members of the opposition – particularly the Congress-led INDIA bloc – taking aim at the ruling BJP. The government responded by alleging connections between former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD is part of the INDIA group, and Yadavendu. The RJD denied the claim and accused the BJP of trying to change its approach.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called BJP-ruled states the “epicenter of paper leak”; the reference was to policemen busting a huge racket leaking paper for the Uttar Pradesh police constable exam.

Meanwhile, the government has put in place a strict law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitions. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 million for violators are some of the harsh measures provided for by the law.

