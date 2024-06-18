Neeraj Chopra, Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra second with throw of 83.62m

Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates: Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Men’s Javelin Throw© X (formerly Twitter)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates, Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw: World champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra takes second place with a throw of 83.62m as he competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. Neeraj will return to action after missing the Ostrava Golden Spike match as a precautionary measure. Neeraj will face a host of global talents, including Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Oliver Helander and Max Dehning, the youngest player to surpass the 90-metre mark. Neeraj finished second in this competition in 2022.
-
21:58 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Decent second attempt
Second attempt by Neeraj Chopra and it’s a decent 83.45m. Not as good as the first, but it’s good consistency from the Olympic champion. However, he will need something better to guarantee his victory.
-
21:53 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Neeraj in first place
Neeraj Chopra is in first place at the moment with Anderson Peters in second place with 82.58m.
-
9:50 pm (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: 83.62 m
Neeraj Chopra is the first to bowl and measures 83.62 m. It is not a bad start for the world champion, who makes his intentions clear from the beginning.
-
21:38 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Almost time
We are not far from the start of the men’s javelin throw event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024. Neeraj Chopra will undoubtedly be one of the favorites, but the world champion will also face quality rivals.
-
21:26 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: illusory 90 meter mark
The Indian won a silver medal in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m, his personal best at the time. Chopra improved that mark to 89.94 m at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League that same year.
-
21:22 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: a huge year
This is a big year for Neeraj Chopra as we approach the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will be the defending champion heading into the competition, but the opponents are promised to be tougher for the world champion.
-
9:15 pm (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Injury scare
Neeraj Chopra had withdrawn from last month’s Ostrava Golden Spike as a precaution after “feeling something in my adductor (group of muscles located on the inner thighs).” He began his season in the Doha Diamond League in May, where he finished second with his final throw of 88.36 m, the ninth best of his career.
-
21:09 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Live Stream Details
The Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports 18 television channel in India. The live streaming of the Paavo Nurmi Games athletics competition will also be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema.
-
9:00 pm (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: notable absences
Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who beat Neeraj in the Doha Diamond League last month, and World Championship silver medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan withdrew from this match.
-
20:54 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Official schedule
Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to take the field in the men’s javelin throw event on Tuesday from 9:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.
-
20:46 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Previous record
Neeraj Chopra returns to Turku, where he finished runner-up in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m, while local boy Helander was the winner in that edition.
-
20:37 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Other competitors
Anderson Peters of Grenada and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago will also be in action in Turku. Finland’s Oliver Helander, who beat Neeraj to win the gold medal at the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, is also in contention.
-
8:30 pm (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Tough Challenge
Neeraj Chopra will have the opportunity to test himself against a star-studded group in Turku, including 19-year-old German Max Dehning. Dehning became the youngest javelin thrower to enter the 90-meter club when he recorded a throw of 90.20 meters at the Winter Throwing Championships in Halle in February. Neeraj is yet to reach the 90 meter mark in his career. He has a personal best of 89.94 m, which is also the national record for men’s javelin throw in India.
-
20:24 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Impressive record
Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League in his season opener with a throw of 88.36m before taking the gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar in May, his first competition in India since the Olympic Games. Tokyo.
-
20:20 (IST)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to live coverage of the Pavoo Nurmi Games 2024, where world champion Neeraj Chopra will participate in the men’s javelin throw event.
Topics mentioned in this article.