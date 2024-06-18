Neeraj Chopra, Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra second with throw of 83.62m

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Tough Challenge

Neeraj Chopra will have the opportunity to test himself against a star-studded group in Turku, including 19-year-old German Max Dehning. Dehning became the youngest javelin thrower to enter the 90-meter club when he recorded a throw of 90.20 meters at the Winter Throwing Championships in Halle in February. Neeraj is yet to reach the 90 meter mark in his career. He has a personal best of 89.94 m, which is also the national record for men’s javelin throw in India.