NDTV tops Reuters Institute survey of Indian news sources for fourth time in a row

Consolidating its dominance in the news landscape, both online and offline, NDTV has emerged on top in a survey by the prestigious Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford. For the fourth time in a row, the survey has revealed that NDTV 24X7 is the most watched news channel in the country and ndtv.com the most popular news website in the country.

According to the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report 2024, NDTV accounts for 33 percent of weekly usage across television, radio and print media. Additionally, ndtv.com is ahead of the competition with 27 percent weekly usage, according to the report.

Explaining the methodology used in the study, the Reuters Institute said: “This data is based on a survey of primarily English-speaking online news users in India, a small subset of a larger media market and “Online polls are not nationally representative and will tend to underestimate the continued importance of traditional media such as television and print.”

The institute noted that its survey found that for a new generation of Indians, their main news sources tend to be social media platforms. Almost half of respondents use YouTube (54%) and WhatsApp (48%) to receive news each week, while Facebook and X are becoming less popular, according to the study.

However, he added, platforms like NDTV continue to enjoy high viewership across their online and offline products, among a younger, urban and mostly English-speaking sample. “Despite a general decline in interest in news over the years, print (40%) and television (46%) remain popular platforms for respondents to access news, especially during this crucial election year,” the report states.

The survey also found that Indian readers have high trust in the NDTV brand as a news source.

The report highlights that respondents actively distrust partisan commercial broadcasters and independent digital portals “that are uncritical or extremely critical of those in positions of power.”

