NDTV partners with Google and leverages data to generate 24% new user growth

NDTV, India’s leading news platform, has achieved notable success through its innovative partnership with Google, focusing on real-time data insights to refine its content strategy. Recognizing the limitations of traditional engagement measurement tools, NDTV set out on a mission to develop a data-driven framework aimed at improving the quality and engagement of its published content. This pioneering collaboration led to the implementation of a machine learning-based process that allowed NDTV to accurately identify high-performing articles and those that needed refinement. By leveraging real-time information, publishers could strategically focus on topics and formats that garnered the largest audience, optimizing content strategy to meet audience demands more effectively.

In the first quarter of implementing this framework, NDTV witnessed substantial growth. New user growth increased by 24 percent, page views increased by 12 percent, average session duration extended significantly, and bounce rate improved by 3.7 percent. These metrics underline the success of NDTV’s new strategy to attract and retain a broader audience, marking an important milestone in its digital transformation journey.

Senthil Chengalvarayan, CEO of NDTV, said: “NDTV is synonymous with trust and excellence in journalism. Our dedication to outstanding content is unwavering. To further improve our standards, our editorial teams developed a Newsroom Quality Index of “Leveraging Google products and other databases, this tool provides near real-time information, allowing us to continually refine and optimize our articles for greater impact and audience engagement.”

This initiative not only highlights NDTV’s commitment to journalistic excellence but also showcases the transformative impact of data and machine learning in improving content quality and user engagement. The partnership with Google has strengthened NDTV’s digital content strategy, driving significant improvements in website traffic and viewer engagement.

