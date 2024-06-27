NDA likely to retain Lok Sabha deputy speaker’s post, announcement soon: sources

This time the post of vice president, vacant in the first two terms of the Narendra Modi government, will be filled. But breaking with tradition, the incumbent is likely to be from the NDA and not the Opposition, sources have indicated, making it clear that acrimony between the government and the Opposition is likely to increase. An announcement is likely to be made soon, sources said.

Sources said the government is likely to take a hard line after the “breakdown of trust” with the opposition during yesterday’s dialogue on the post of president.

But there is also the matter of keeping allies like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar happy. Both had their eyes on the Speaker’s position as insurance against possible divisions in their parties. The BJP had refused to budge.

There is speculation that this time the seat could go to Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. TDP’s GMC Balayogi was the spokesperson when the NDA under Atal Bihar Vajpayee was in power and there is an expectation that the post may now go to his son Harish Balayogi.

While a peace offer to the TDP could keep the NDA’s internal harmony intact, it could portend trouble from another direction by making the new muscular and combative opposition extremely unhappy.

The opposition, having failed to win the position of president pro tempore, had been trying to obtain the position of vice president, to which it traditionally corresponds, but as the government ignored its demands and grievances, it was forced to hold a last-minute contest. for the position of president.