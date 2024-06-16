NCERT chief amid row over Babri cover-up in books

The NCERT director has refuted the allegations of saffronization of education. (Figurative)

New Delhi:

Hate and violence are not topics of education and school textbooks should not focus on them, the head of the country’s top education body NCERT has said, amid a row over the latest adjustments to its books. The adjustments include removing references to the Babri Masjid demolition and the BJP’s Ram Rath Yatra led by its veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani.

The curriculum prepared by NCERT is followed by nearly 30,000 schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In an interview with news agency PTI, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani rejected allegations of saffronizing of the school curriculum and said the adjustments in textbooks are part of an annual review.

Asked why references to the demolition of the Babri mosque or the communal violence that followed were removed, Mr Saklani replied: “Why should we teach about the riots in school textbooks? We want create positive citizens, not violent and depressed individuals.

“Should we teach our students in a way that they become offensive, generate hate in society or become victims of hate? Is that the purpose of education? Should we teach about riots to such young children… When they grow up, will they be able to learn about the riots?” but why school textbooks allow them to understand what happened and why it happened when they are older. The fuss about the changes is irrelevant,” she added.

The new political science textbook for Class 12 describes Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid, which was demolished on December 6, 1992, as a “three-domed structure” and focuses on the Supreme Court judgment that cleared the road for construction of Ram temple.

“If the Supreme Court has given a verdict in favor of Ram temple, Babri masjid or Ram janmabhoomi, shouldn’t it be included in our textbooks, what is the problem? We have included the new updates. If we have built a new Parliament, then Shouldn’t our students know? It is our duty to include old and recent developments,” he said.

Responding to the saffron allegations, Mr Saklani said: “If something has become irrelevant, it will have to be changed. Why should it not be changed? I don’t see any saffron here. We teach history so that students know the facts, not for turning it into a battlefield.”

The NCERT chief also questioned how teaching about the Indian knowledge system was tantamount to saffron. “If we talk about iron pillars in Mehrauli and say that Indians were far ahead of any metallurgical scientist, are we wrong? How can it be saffron?” he asked.

The 61-year-old previously headed the ancient history department of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University before taking charge of the NCERT in 2022.

Updating textbooks, he said, was a global practice and was in the interest of education. “Any change is decided by experts in the field and in pedagogy. I do not dictate or interfere in the process. There is no imposition from above,” she stated.

This is the fourth round of revision of NCERT textbooks since 2014.