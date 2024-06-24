Naveen Patnaik’s party after big losses in polls

Naveen Patnaik is a five-time Chief Minister of Odisha (Archive).

Bhubaneshwar:

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal, which helped the Bharatiya Janata Party pass key bills in the first two terms of the Modi government when it lacked numbers in Rajya Sabha, now appears to have switched sides and has called itself “a strong and vibrant opposition.”

“We will hold the Center accountable on all issues. BJD MPs will raise all issues related to the development of the state and welfare of the people of Odisha. Many legitimate demands have not been met,” the party quoted Patnaik in a meeting of nine Rajya Sabha MPs in Bhubaneswar today.

“(We will be) the voice of 4.5 crore people of Odisha in Parliament…”

This comes after the BJD backed the BJP on several issues in the last 10 years.

In fact, the support of the BJD and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (his YSR Congress was ousted by the BJP’s ally, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP) was crucial on several occasions, such as in the election of the Minister of Ashwini Vaishnaw al Rajya Railways. Sabha in 2009 and 2014.

More recently, the BJD’s support also helped the BJP push through the Delhi Services Bill, ensured a no-confidence motion against the Modi government failed, and pushed for laws like Triple Talaq and the J&K Reorganization Bill.

The “legitimate demands”, according to the BJD statement, ranged from “special category” status for Odisha to housing and education for the poor, and from the establishment of world-class medical institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences – “…not satellite units.” ” – to the improvement of national roads.

The party also flagged social and economic issues, including the controversial issue of MSP, or minimum support price, for farmers, which has been a bone of contention between the opposition and the BJP since the violent protests of 2021/22. The BJD also said it will “demand the inclusion of 162 communities” in the state’s list of Scheduled Tribes, which it said it had been lobbying for “for many years”.

All this comes after Modi’s party’s landslide victories in the May and June Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the first, the BJP defeated the BJD by winning 20 of the state’s 21 seats and in the second, Patnaik – who lost the Kantabanji seat to the BJP’s Laxman Bag – won only 51 of 147, down from 112 five years ago. . The BJP polled 78 votes (four more than the majority) to form its first government in Odisha.

READ | ‘Oh, you defeated me’: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to BJP MLA

The two losses left Patnaik firmly on the defensive in a state he has dominated since 2000; his BJD had won every Assembly election and more than 50 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in every general election.

In fact, the BJD has failed, for the first time, to win even a seat in the Lok Sabha.

The BJD, which had 12 Lok Sabha MPs in 2019, now has only nine in the Rajya Sabha. And that number will halve in 2026, when four Odisha seats, now held by the BJD, fall vacant.

Earlier today, BJD leader Sasmit Patra said party chief Naveen Patnaik had given “clear instructions to fight for the rights of the people of the state in Parliament”. “No more support for BJP, only opposition. We can do everything possible to protect the interests of Odisha,” he said after Patnaik’s meeting.

READ | ‘No more support for BJP, only opposition’: Biju Janata Dal MP

In the recent elections, the BJD was not part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which united the opposition to stifle Modi, the BJP and the party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who helped found the INDIA group before quitting the NDA after internal disputes, met in May last year, but the BJD chief was non-committal and passed off the meeting as a reunion between “old friends and colleagues.”

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.