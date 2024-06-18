Naveen Patnaik to BJP MLA in Odisha assembly: Oh, you defeated me

BJP MLA Laxman Bag bagged 90,876 votes against Naveen Patnaik’s 74,532. (Figurative)

Bhubaneshwar:

BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday greeted newly elected BJP MLA Laxman Bag, who defeated him in the recently concluded Assembly elections from Kantabanji seat in Bolangir district.

Patnaik, known for his composed demeanour, was making his way through the House after taking oath as an Assembly member when he came face to face with Mr Bag, who rose from his seat.

“How are you?” Mr. Bag asked with his hands clasped.

When Mr Bag introduced himself, Patnaik replied: “Oh, you defeated me.” Accompanied by Aul MLA and former minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Patnaik congratulated Bag.

The entire house, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, also rose from their seats to greet Mr. Patnaik in the Assembly, where he was the undisputed leader for 24 years.

The narrative of Me Patnaik’s defeat was twofold. Not only had he lost his premiership, which he had firmly held since 2000, but he was also facing an unexpected defeat in Kantabanji, which he contested along with his traditional Hinjili assembly seat.

In Hinjili, Patnaik clung to victory by a narrow margin of 4,636 votes.

BJP’s Bag accumulated 90,876 votes against Patnaik’s 74,532, securing the seat by 16,334 votes.

Bag, 48, confessed his initial misgivings about toppling a political titan like Patnaik. “The voters were silent throughout the campaign, but they voted for me,” he says, still grappling with the magnitude of his victory.

In a moving scene, many newly elected MPs were seen prostrating themselves before entering the Assembly building, underlining the gravity and solemnity of the political change that had just unfolded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)