National anthem is mandatory in all schools in Jammu and Kashmir

“The morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol,” the circular said.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has directed all schools in the Union Territory to begin the morning assembly with the national anthem.

The Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, through a circular directed all schools to make morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory.

“The morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol,” reads the circular published on Wednesday.

The department said morning assemblies have proven to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among students.

“They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values ​​of moral integrity, shared community and peace of mind. However, it has been observed that such an important ritual/tradition is not carried out uniformly in various schools of JK UT “said the circular, which suggested 16 steps for schools to follow.

The department suggested inviting guest speakers, creating awareness about the environment and against drug menace as some of the steps that schools should include in morning assemblies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)