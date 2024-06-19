NASA’s Mars Orbiter detects auroras on the red planet

The post has racked up more than 261,000 likes.

NASA, the American space agency, periodically shares impressive images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. NASA’s social media account is a treasure trove for those who love watching educational videos and fascinating images showing Earth and space. Now, in its recent publication, the space agency delighted its Instagram followers with an animated GIF showing auroras on the night side of Mars. This rare phenomenon was captured by the US space agency’s Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument on NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) orbiter.

“The purple color in this video shows auroras on the night side of Mars detected by the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument aboard NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) orbiter. The brighter the purple was, the more auroras were present. Taken as waves of energetic particles from a solar storm arrive at Mars, the sequence stops at the end, when the wave of the most energetic particles arrives and overwhelms the instrument with noise,” NASA wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

NASA’s MAVEN captured this stellar display of purple lights on the red planet between May 14 and 20 this year. In the caption, the space agency explained that the way these auroras occur is different from those seen on our planet.

“Our home planet is protected from charged particles by a strong magnetic field, which normally limits auroras to regions near the poles. (Solar maximum is the reason behind the recent auroras seen as far south as Alabama.) Mars lost its internally generated magnetic field in the ancient past, so there is no protection against the barrage of energetic particles. When charged particles hit the Martian atmosphere, auroras are produced that envelop the entire planet,” the space agency explained.

Read also | Who is Zara Shatavari, India’s Miss AI candidate?

NASA shared the post just a few days ago and it has since accumulated more than 261,000 likes and several reactions. “Wow! That’s incredibly beautiful,” one user wrote. “Wow, that’s amazing,” said another.

“That’s awesome! Any plans from NASA to photograph the aurora from the surface? Or will we have to wait until a future human mission?” commented a third. “But the aurora is mostly green, right? It looks completely different,” said the freediving user.