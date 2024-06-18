Narendra Modi on his third term, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to address ‘very serious issues’

New Delhi:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed hope that with the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term, talks can resume with India on “some very serious issues around national security and security of Canadians and the rule of law”, issues that had caused friction between the two nations last year.

Trudeau had expressed his expectations today in an interview with CBC News. “There is alignment on a number of important issues that we must work on as democracies and as a global community,” he said.

“But now that he (Modi) is over his election, I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, even on some very serious issues related to national security and the security of Canadians and the rule of law that we will engage in.” , said. aggregate.

Ties between India and Canada have been under strain since last year, following accusations by Trudeau about the “potential” involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India’s most wanted terrorist who is also Canadian citizen.

India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expressed concern about Canada becoming a hub of pro-Khalistan Sikhs, something Canada has so far failed to acknowledge.

Trudeau’s comments came after Prime Minister Modi tweeted a photo of their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy.

Unlike the photos of the meeting with other leaders he tweeted (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni), the title of the meeting with Trudeau was just a sentence.

He met with the Canadian Prime Minister. @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/e67ajADDWi – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The meeting followed an exchange of tweets between the two leaders after the results of the general election were known earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between the people of our nations, anchored in human rights, diversity and the rule of law,” it said. Trudeau’s post.

In response, PM Modi posted: “Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns,” PM Modi said in a post on X .

Thank you @canadienpm for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada on the basis of mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns. https://t.co/QQJFngoMyH – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2024

Trudeau’s tweet came on June 6, the day a Canadian parliamentary committee designated India as the second most significant threat to Canada’s democracy.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. The murder is being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and four people have been arrested.