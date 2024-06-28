Narendra Modi and Billy Joel

In the last ten years (2014-2024), Modi has done everything to turn Parliament into a deeply dark chamber. In early 2024, after a long gap of 30 years, one of my favourite singer-songwriters, the legendary Billy Joel, released a new song titled Turn the lights back on.

That is the verdict after India’s 2024 elections. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha must not be allowed to become a deep, dark chamber. Turn the lights back on.

Let’s do this.

1. Parliamentary calendar

Introduce a fixed calendar for the three sessions of Parliament with a minimum of 100 sitting days per year for each House. The number of annual sessions of the Lok Sabha has been reduced from an average of 121 days (1952-1970) to 70 days a year since 2000. In 2019, your columnist introduced a private MPs bill that sought a fixed calendar for the sessions. sessions of Parliament and a minimum number of calls of 100 days.

2. Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha

Article 93 of the Constitution states that the Lok Sabha shall elect two members of the House as Speaker and Deputy Speaker as soon as possible. The 17th Lok Sabha had no Vice President during its entire five-year term. The Vice President is not subordinate to the President. The President has to present his resignation to the Vice President if he so wishes. Traditionally, the Vice President is appointed from among the opposition. The Vice President must be appointed in this same session.

3. Pre-legislative Consultation Policy

The Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy was adopted in 2014 to ensure public consultation on all legislation. In the 17th Lok Sabha, nine out of ten bills introduced in Parliament were characterized by no or incomplete consultations. Each Minister, when presenting a bill, must leave a copy of the summary of the consultations.

4. Scrutiny of invoices

In the 14th Lok Sabha, six out of 10 bills were sent to various committees for scrutiny; in the 15th Lok Sabha, it was seven out of 10. This figure fell in the 16th Lok Sabha to four out of 10. In the 17th Lok Sabha, about one in every five bills was sent for scrutiny. Abysmal. The National Commission to Review the Operation of the Constitution (2002) recommended that all bills presented to Parliament be first examined by the relevant committee. The committees should also review the implementation of laws passed by Parliament.

5. Bills to amend the Constitution

A joint constitutional committee of both Houses should be formed to review the constitutional validity of Constitution amendment bills before they are introduced.

6. Admission 267 Notice in Rajya Sabha

Rule 267 gives Rajya Sabha MPs an opportunity to give written notice of suspension of regular business and seek immediate discussion on an issue of national importance. It has been eight years since such a debate was allowed. At least one such call must be allowed in every session.

7. Active participation of the PM

The Prime Minister has not answered a single question on the floor of Parliament. His participation has been limited to monologues, speeches during the Motions of Thanks, farewells and special occasions. Narendra Modi needs to answer questions, participate in debates and discussions on national issues. (The UK Parliament has a Prime Minister’s Question Hour every Wednesday, during which it is mandatory for the Prime Minister to answer.)

8. Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security

Following the breach of Parliament security last year, the Parliament Complex Security Committee should be reconstituted immediately, with the Deputy Speaker as Chairman.

9. National Economy Committee

A Parliamentary Committee on the National Economy should be formed to produce annual reports on the state of the economy. The report should then be discussed in Parliament. The National Commission to Review the Functioning of the Constitution (2002) noted that there is no system for parliamentary scrutiny of public borrowing. Since it affects future governments, beyond certain limits, borrowing proposals should also be reviewed by the Parliamentary Committee on the National Economy.

10. Technical expertise for committees

Funds should be allocated to provide research support staff for committees to conduct public hearings, research and data collection. The secretariat currently assists in scheduling meetings and taking notes. The quality of output will be improved if each committee is assigned a dedicated research team.

Please open the door

Nothing’s different, we’ve been here before

Walking through these halls

Trying to speak over the silence

And pride sticks out its tongue

He laughs at the portrait we have become

Stuck in a frame, unable to change

I made a mistake

Did I wait too long?

To turn the lights back on?

– Billy Joel, Turn the lights back on.

(Derek O’Brien, MP, leads Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha)

(Additional research: Ayashman Dey, Anagha.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.