Nancy Pelosi’s Xi Jinping Coup

US lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in India as part of a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers, met the Dalai Lama on Wednesday and, hours later, launched a blistering attack on China and dismissed President Xi Jinping. “His Holiness the Dalai Lama will live a long time and his legacy will live on forever, but you, the President, will be gone and no one will give you credit for anything.”

“The Dalai Lama would not approve of me saying this… that I am criticizing the Chinese government. He would say, ‘Let us pray for Nancy to be freed from negative attitudes.’ But I hope that today he will allow me to say that change is on the way. As you have said our colleagues, hope brings some faith and the faith of the Tibetan people, in the goodness of others, will make a difference…” Mrs. Pelosi said.

He also said the bipartisan passage of the Resolve Tibet Act sends a message to China: that Washington is clear in its thinking on this issue. “This bill says to the Chinese government: things have changed now, prepare for that,” he told cheering Tibetans at an event this afternoon.

The law – which will pressure China to resume negotiations, frozen for 14 years, with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders – is now only needs President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

Biden, unlike every American president since George HW Bush, has never met the Dalai Lama.

Tibetan officials, specifically the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), believe that the Resolve Tibet Act, once signed, will constitute a powerful reaffirmation of the United States’ commitment to the people of Tibet.

Pelosi’s surprising broadside not only strengthens India’s position against China, but also comes as US President Joe Biden is on the verge of signing a bill that puts pressure on Beijing to resolve the Tibet dispute and underlines the Washington’s intention to prevent Beijing from intervening in the selection of the next Dalai. The MA.

Tradition dictates that the Dalai Lama is reincarnated after his death and the current leader, who will turn 89 next month, has said his successor could be found in India. However, China insists that officially atheist communist leaders will name the next Dalai Lama, in line with a legacy from the past.

The U.S. delegation, led by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), arrived in India on Tuesday and met with Tibetan officials, Buddhist monks and nuns, and schoolchildren at Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh. The visit comes ahead of the Dalai Lama’s visit to receive treatment for a knee condition.

His visit is significant because it comes at a time when Washington and Beijing are working to improve relations between two of the world’s economic and military giants. China has already expressed its irritation.

Beijing considers the Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Prize winner, a dangerous separatist and has declared itself “seriously concerned” about the visit of the American delegation and the bill that Biden must sign.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that issues related to Tibet were an internal matter and that Beijing would take “resolute measures” to defend its sovereignty. “We urge the US side to honor commitments to recognize Tibet as part of China…” a spokesman told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

Everyone knows that on the 14th #Dalai Lama He is not a purely religious figure, but a political exile involved in separatist activities against China under the guise of religion. We urge the US side to fully recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group, honor… — Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India (@ChinaSpox_India) June 18, 2024

The American delegation, however, seemed unmoved. Mr Meeks said: “China can express its discontent (but) we are going to stand up for what is right… to make sure that Tibetans have freedom, (that) they can return to their homeland and preserve their culture and history. That That’s what’s important…”

The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959, believes in a middle-ground approach, that is, greater autonomy over independence. Since exile he lives in McLeodganj, a small town near Dharamsala.

