‘Murabba Bana Diya’: Former PCB chairman’s speech as Pakistan make old mistake in T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team’s second consecutive capitulation in an ICC World Cup has received quite a bit of criticism. After an early exit from the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan was eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. What was even more disheartening for a Pakistan fan was that the team was eliminated after losing against United States and India. Against the latter, Pakistan came close but could not take full advantage of a dominant situation.

Ramiz Raja, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, lost his cool while decoding the team’s poor show.

“You have done everything possible to be part of this team. (You have turned this team into a mix of various things),” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

“You brought in old and retired players to somehow save your face in the T20 World Cup… (you) let some of the good talents slip away just because this is a World Cup and it requires experience, we have to bring “Support retired players, even if they have complained about the captain.”

Raja went on to say that this was an old mistake made by the Pakistan team.

“This is how some teams work. We’ve seen this before too (The team doesn’t work that way; we’ve tried it before),” Ramiz said. “I think it was the 2003 World Cup. We brought together all the superstars of that team thinking the experience will be useful. But these were aging stars and Pakistan could not be saved. They also beat us hard there.”

“You have to look at who is playing, what is the role of the captain. Unless leadership is allowed to flourish in this environment, let them make decisions, introduce discipline and merit, and not try to lead it (the team) from the sidelines.” Unless you have the cricket IQ and think and make good decisions morally and in terms of cricket, until then it is almost impossible for this team to recover,” Ramiz said.

“Now you will find sacrificial lambs to save your place. That’s not how cricket is run.”