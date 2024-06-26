Mumbai Local Railway High Court

The Bombay High Court said on Wednesday it was ashamed to see commuters forced to travel like cattle on local trains, the lifeline of the Mumbai region.

Faced with a public interest litigation (PIL) on the increasing number of deaths of commuters due to falls from overcrowded trains or in other accidents on tracks, the high court said this “very, very serious” issue must be addressed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said it will hold senior officials of the Central and Western Railways to account because “the situation in Mumbai is pathetic”.

The PIL was filed by Yatin Jadhav.

“A very, very serious matter has been raised in the PIL and therefore you (railway authorities) have to address it. You cannot say, we cannot do this or that because of the large number of people (in the city). “People are transported as if they were cattle. We are embarrassed by the way travelers are forced to move,” the court stated.

The court directed the general directors (GM) of the Central and Western Railways to “analyze the matter in its entirety” and file affidavits in reply.

The affidavits will be “personally examined” by the GMs and “shall indicate the measures available and in force to control such mishaps,” the court said.

The next hearing before the PIL will be after eight weeks, the HC stated.

According to the petition, 2,590 passengers lost their lives on the railways in 2023, which is seven deaths per day. During the same period, up to 2,441 people were injured.

While 1,650 people died in accidents on the Central Railway route, 940 died on the Western Railway track.

Advocate Suresh Kumar, appearing for the Western Railway, said steps were being taken such as placing barricades between the tracks and constructing two to three foot overbridges at each station. The company has implemented the High Court directions passed in an earlier PIL on the issue, he added.

“They should not rely solely on orders to save lives. We agree that they have followed those instructions. But have they been able to control these deaths? The question is whether (the measures) have yielded results. Have they been able to reduce or stop deaths,” the court asked.

Kumar noted that the WR was operating services as frequently as possible, with trains leaving every 2-3 minutes during peak hours.

The top court said it was not suggesting that the Railways increase the number of trains or their capacity, but a solution had to be found.

“This time we will hold senior officers accountable. The situation in Mumbai is pathetic,” the court said.

“You (the railways) cannot feel happy that you have been transporting 35 lakh people daily. You cannot say, considering the number of people in Mumbai, that you are doing a good job. You cannot even take shelter saying that there are too many people. You have to change your way of thinking. “Your officers need not be satisfied with transporting such a large number of travelers,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)