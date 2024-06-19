Mumbai civic body, prominent hospitals, universities receive bomb threat emails: cops

The emails were received on Monday and Tuesday from a single email ID, police said.

Mumbai:

More than 60 establishments in Mumbai, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prominent hospitals and universities received emails threatening bomb blasts, following which searches were carried out although nothing suspicious was found in them, it said on Tuesday. A police officer.

The emails were received on Monday and Tuesday from a single email ID, he said.

“The emails received on Tuesday were similar to those received on Monday, which said there was a bomb threat to prominent private, state and civic hospitals and universities across the city,” he said.

While an investigation was underway, the BMC and other establishments received similar emails containing bomb threats, he said.

During investigation, Mumbai Police carried out security checks at those establishments and later it came to light that someone was up to mischief as nothing suspicious was found at all those places, he said.

The process to register a case against unidentified persons is underway at Azad Maidan police station, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)