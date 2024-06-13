MPs fight each other in Italian Parliament ahead of G7 summit

The fight provoked a torrent of reactions from political leaders.

Rome:

A fight in the Italian parliament over the far-right government’s plans to give regions more autonomy has caused an uproar, with some comparing the fight to the days of fascism.

The fight broke out on Wednesday night after Five Star Movement (MS5) MP Leonardo Donno attempted to tie an Italian flag around the neck of regional affairs minister Roberto Calderoli of the pro-autonomy Northern League.

Donno’s stunt was aimed at denouncing plans to grant more autonomy from Rome to those regions that wanted it. Critics argue it undermines Italy’s unity.

In response, Calderoli’s fellow League deputies left their benches en masse to harass Donno, and the debate descended into a pitched battle involving about 20 men.

Donno, injured in the clashes, had to be evacuated in a wheelchair before being sent to hospital.

🚨Breaking news: A fight broke out yesterday in the Italian Parliament over a controversial law that seeks to expand regional autonomous powers. One legislator was injured and had to be transferred in a wheelchair. 🛑💥🦽 #Italy#Parliament#Breaking newspic.twitter.com/aPOHHA3GoK – Asaf Givoli (@AsafGivoli) June 13, 2024

The fight provoked a torrent of reactions from political leaders and made the front pages of Italian newspapers. Many criticized the example of the elected representatives.

“The squadron right is fighting in parliament,” La Repubblica newspaper lamented, using a term used to describe the post-World War I paramilitary forces that became fascist leader Benito Mussolini’s infamous Black Shirts.

Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera said the house had been turned into a “boxing ring”.

Lawmakers from the League and the Brothers of Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, accused Donno of provoking the incident and even faking his injuries.

The M5S denounced a “serious and shameful attack” and called for immediate measures.

“The violence comes from the seats of the Meloni majority… It is a shame,” wrote its leader, Giuseppe Conte, on the social network X.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani acknowledged that lawmakers should demand a higher standard, telling Sky TG24 that politicians “have to set a completely different example.”

“The camera is not a boxing ring… it is not punches that solve political problems.”

Critics say the autonomy proposal will lead to cuts in public services in poorer regions.

The scenes in parliament are unprecedented.

In 2021, deputies from the Brothers of Italy, which have post-fascist roots, packed the center of the chamber to interrupt a debate on the Covid-19 health pass.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)