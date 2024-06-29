Morgan Stanley says Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s plan gives India an edge over China

A Morgan Stanley report said that PM Gati Shakti scheme has expanded India’s infrastructure and spurred growth.

New Delhi:

Global investment bank and finance company Morgan Stanley has stated that Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s plan has managed to give a new impetus to India’s infrastructure development and multi-modal connectivity through roads, railways and ports, which has stimulated economic growth.

According to the report, India has significantly expanded its infrastructure over the past decade, with increased investments that are also better targeted and potentially more productive.

“We expect India’s infrastructure investment to rise steadily from 5.3 per cent of GDP in FY24 to 6.5 per cent of GDP by FY29. In fact, this implies that investments are expected In our opinion, this will help raise the investment rate. will lead to a sustained period of high productive growth.”

Interestingly, the report also states that “contrary to popular perception, the scale of India’s physical infrastructure already compares favorably with that of China when considered in the context of the GDP differential.”

The report cites the World Bank’s Logistics Index Report, 2023, which records that the average dwell time for containers at Indian ports was three days compared to four days for countries like the UAE and South Africa, seven days for the US and 10 days for Germany.

The “turnaround time” of Indian ports has reached 0.9 days, which is better than the US (1.5 days), Australia (1.7 days), Singapore (1.0 days ), etc. 6. In F24, overall cargo growth at ports was 7 percent, with 53 percent of cargo handled by major (government-owned) ports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for infrastructure development in October 2021. It brings together 16 ministries, including Railways and Highways, on a digital platform for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of multi-modal connectivity projects . It is envisioned as a transformative approach to economic growth and sustainable development with roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transportation, waterways and logistics infrastructure constituting “7 engines” to drive the economy in unison.

According to the Morgan Stanley Report, Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s initiatives are yielding results. So far, under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme, a total of 101 projects worth Rs 60,900 crore have been identified for implementation in the ports and maritime sectors.

As of April 2023, 26 projects worth Rs 8.9 billion have been completed, 42 projects worth Rs 15.34 billion are under development and 33 projects worth Rs 36.64 billion are being implemented.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is also implementing a comprehensive port connectivity plan in coordination with the highway and railway ministries.

The Morgan Stanley report says that under the Sagarmala programme, 220 projects worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore have been completed and 231 projects worth Rs 2.21 lakh crore are under implementation, while 351 projects worth Rs 2.07 lakh crore are at the appraisal stage.

Similarly, national waterways are also developing as a more efficient and environmentally friendly means of transport for both cargo and passengers.

