More than 85% of Indian billionaires come from upper castes, none from scheduled tribes

Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the rise in inequality at the highest levels has been particularly striking

New Delhi:

A recent report by the World Inequality Lab has documented a significant increase in economic disparities in India. Nearly 90 percent of the country’s multi-billion dollar wealth has been found concentrated in the hands of the upper castes.

The report, “Towards tax justice and wealth redistribution in India”, analyzed issues related to wealth distribution and noted that the richest 1% control more than 40% of India’s total wealth, which indicating growing inequality.

Overview of wealth distribution among billionaires

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data, which reveals that 88.4 per cent of billionaire wealth in India is concentrated among the upper castes (UC). The Scheduled Tribes (ST), among the most marginalized communities, have no representation among the wealthiest Indians. This disparity extends beyond the wealth of billionaires; Upper castes own nearly 55 per cent of the national wealth, according to the All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) for 2018-19. This stark contrast in wealth ownership underscores the economic inequalities deeply embedded in India’s caste system.

Castes continue to dominate the country’s financial demographics

Caste continues to influence access to education, healthcare, social networks and credit, all essential for entrepreneurship and wealth creation. Historically, Dalits were prohibited from owning land in many regions, severely limiting their economic advancement.

The disparity is not limited to billionaires. Azim Premji University’s “State of Working India, 2023” report highlights that Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are underrepresented as business owners relative to their participation in the workforce. While SCs account for 19.3 per cent of the workforce, only 11.4 per cent are business owners. In the case of STs, who constitute 10.1 per cent of the workforce, only 5.4 per cent are business owners.

Wealth inequality extends beyond billionaire rankings. According to the National Family Health Survey, only 12.3 percent of SCs and 5.4 percent of STs are in the highest wealth quintile. In contrast, more than 25 percent of SCs and 46.3 percent of STs fall in the lowest wealth category. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) community has 16.3 per cent of its population in the lowest wealth category and 19.2 per cent in the highest wealth category.

Inequality reaches highest levels ever recorded

India’s income and wealth inequality, which declined after independence, began to rise in the 1980s and has skyrocketed since the 2000s. Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the rise in inequality in The top end has been particularly striking in terms of wealth concentration. The top 1 percent’s income and wealth are now at their highest historical levels. Specifically, the top 1 percent controls more than 40 percent of total wealth in India, up from 12.5 percent in 1980, and earns 22.6 percent of total pre-tax income, up from 7. 3 percent in 1980.

This dramatic rise in inequality has made the “billionaire Raj,” dominated by India’s modern bourgeoisie, more unequal than the British Raj. It places India among the most unequal countries in the world. Current estimates indicate that it takes just Rs 2.9 lakhs a year to be in the top 10 percent of earners and Rs 20.7 lakhs to join the top 1 percent. In stark contrast, the average adult earns only about Rs 1 lakh, while the poorest have virtually no income. The bottom 50 percent of the population earns only 15 percent of the total national income.

To fully understand the skewed income distribution, you would have to be close to the 90th percentile to get the average income. In terms of wealth, an adult needs Rs 21 lakhs to be in the richest 10 per cent and Rs 82 lakhs to enter the top 1 per cent. The average adult owns approximately Rs 4.3 lakh in wealth, and a significant portion owns almost no wealth. The bottom 50 percent owns only 6.4 percent of total wealth, while the top 1 percent owns 40.1 percent and the top 0.001 percent alone controls 17 percent. This means that fewer than 10,000 people in the top 0.001 percent own almost three times the total wealth of the entire bottom 50 percent (46 million people).