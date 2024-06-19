More than 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca in scorching heat close to 52 degrees

The new deaths bring the total reported so far by several countries to 577, according to an AFP tally.

Diplomats said Tuesday that at least 550 pilgrims died during the hajj, underscoring the grueling nature of the pilgrimage that again took place under scorching temperatures this year.

At least 323 of the dead were Egyptians, most of them succumbing to heat-related illnesses, two Arab diplomats coordinating their countries’ responses told AFP.

“All of them (the Egyptians) died because of the heat,” except one who suffered fatal injuries during a small clash in the crowd, one of the diplomats said, adding that the total figure came from the hospital morgue in the Al neighborhood. -Muaisem in Mecca.

At least 60 Jordanians also died, diplomats said, down from an official count of 41 provided Tuesday by Amman.

Diplomats said the total at the Al-Muaisem morgue, one of the largest in Mecca, was 550.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and every Muslim with the means must perform it at least once.

The pilgrimage is increasingly affected by climate change, according to a Saudi study published last month that said temperatures in the area where the rituals take place were rising by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) every decade.

Temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) at Mecca’s Grand Mosque on Monday, the Saudi national meteorological center said.

heat stress

Earlier on Tuesday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Cairo was collaborating with Saudi authorities in search operations for Egyptians who had gone missing during the hajj.

While a ministry statement said there had been “a certain number of deaths,” it did not specify whether Egyptians were among them.

Saudi authorities have reported that they have treated more than 2,000 pilgrims suffering from heat stress, but have not updated that number since Sunday and have not provided information on the deaths.

Several countries reported the deaths of at least 240 pilgrims last year, most of them Indonesians.

AFP journalists in Mina, on the outskirts of Mecca, on Monday watched pilgrims pour bottles of water over their heads as volunteers handed out cold drinks and quickly melting chocolate ice cream to help them stay cool.

Saudi officials had advised pilgrims to use umbrellas, drink plenty of water and avoid sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day.

But many of the Hajj rituals, including prayers on Mount Arafat that took place on Saturday, involve being outdoors for hours during the day.

Some pilgrims described seeing motionless bodies on the side of the road and ambulance services that seemed overwhelmed at times.

About 1.8 million pilgrims took part in the hajj this year, 1.6 million of them from abroad, according to Saudi authorities.

Unregistered pilgrims

Every year, tens of thousands of pilgrims attempt to perform the hajj through irregular channels, as they cannot afford the often expensive procedures to obtain official hajj visas.

This puts these unregistered pilgrims at risk as they cannot access the air-conditioned facilities provided by the Saudi authorities along the Hajj route.

One of the diplomats who spoke to AFP on Tuesday said the Egyptian death toll was “absolutely” driven by large numbers of unregistered Egyptian pilgrims.

“Irregular pilgrims caused great chaos in Egyptian pilgrim camps, causing services to collapse,” said an Egyptian official who oversees the hajj mission in the country.

“The pilgrims were for a long time without food, water or air conditioning.”

They died “from the heat because most people had nowhere” to take refuge.

Earlier this month, Saudi officials said they had expelled hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Mecca ahead of the Hajj.

Other countries that reported deaths during this year’s haj include Indonesia, Iran and Senegal.

Most countries have not specified how many deaths were heat-related.

Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jajel said on Tuesday that health plans for the hajj had “been carried out successfully,” avoiding major disease outbreaks and other threats to public health, the news agency reported. official Saudi press agency.

Health officials “provided virtual consultations to more than 5,800 pilgrims, primarily for heat-related illnesses, allowing for rapid intervention and mitigating the potential for a surge in cases,” SPA said.

