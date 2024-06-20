Money rains on Delhi streets in protests over cancellation of NET exam

NSUI’s Varun Choudhary threw a bag of fake currency into the air from atop a car

New:

Wads of ‘cash’ were thrown on the streets of Delhi as students protested against the Centre’s decision to scrap the UGC-NET exam, conducted to appoint assistant professor posts in universities and colleges and determine eligibility for research fellowships. junior, after questions arose. about the integrity of the evidence.

Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI who were protesting in front of the house of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also arrested.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary appealed to the Education Minister to take immediate and decisive action: ban the NTA and initiate legal proceedings against its officials.

He then got into a car and threw a bag of fake currency into the air, making ‘cash’ fly to highlight the alleged corruption in the UGC-NET and NEET-UG exams. Soon the police took him and the other protesters away and shoved them onto buses.

“I have come here with money for Dharmendra Pradhan. Let him restore my future in exchange for the money,” said one protester after being arrested.

“We want justice,” he added.

“The Minister of Education can do anything for money. A big scam is going on,” said another.

The All India Students’ Association, the left-wing student wing, demonstrated outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi. Footage from the scene showed police detaining protesters and throwing them into vans. The protesters carried signs reading “First NEET, then NET! NTA hall of shame is full.”

The Democratic Students Federation, an independent left-wing student organization of Jawaharlal Nehru University, according to its Facebook page, called for the scrapping of the NTA.

In an “SOS”, the DSF said: “Delhi Police has detained students who were protesting at the Ministry of Education against the discrepancies between NET and NEET and the incompetence of the NTA in conducting exams. Instead of address the concerns of the students, the DSF The union government unleashed a brutal police attack We demand the immediate release of all detained students, and the Ministry must immediately engage in democratic dialogue with JNUSU and other stakeholders and address the concerns of the students. “.

Students clashed with police, boarded cars and broke barricades while holding signs and raising slogans calling for an investigation into serious allegations of corruption and paper leaks. Police quickly intervened and detained several protesters, who alleged a “brutal” police attack on them, and demanded their immediate release.

Footage from the scene showed protesters being thrown onto buses and taken out of the area.

On Wednesday, amid the raging controversy over NEET, the Education Ministry canceled the UGC-NET exam, also conducted by the NTA, barely a day after it was held. More than nine lakh candidates had taken the exam.