Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath’s big meeting today amid RSS and BJP Rift Buzz

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior leader and prominent face of the BJP, and Mohan Bhagwat, head of the ruling party’s ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, are expected to meet this afternoon in Gorakhpur, which is the bastion of the Assembly of the latter. The meeting (sources call it a “courtesy meeting” as Bhagwat is in the Chief Minister’s constituency for an unrelated event) will take place between 2 and 4 pm or after the Chief Minister’s visit. last to Gorakhnath temple.

The image of Mohan Bhagwat meeting Yogi Adityanath is significant after the former’s speech this week in Nagpur; Bhagwat appeared to express his displeasure with the way the BJP (although he did not name the party) conducted its election campaign.

READ | ‘Competition, not war’: RSS chief Bhagwat on elections and Parliament

If the RSS chief’s comment was veiled, that of his colleague Indresh Kumar was not; He criticized the “party that made Lord Ram’s bhakti (a reference to the construction of the Ram Temple in UP’s Ayodhya, which was expected to seal a landslide victory for the party) for its “arrogance”.

The RSS, however, dispelled rumors of a break with its political unity; Sources said the message was just an encouragement to the BJP central leadership.

READ | ‘Speculation’: RSS sources on ‘break’ with BJP after chief’s remarks

And regarding Indresh Kumar’s coup, RSS sources distanced the organization from the comments and tried to spin it, stating that Lord Ram “stopped those (Congress-led INDIA block) who became arrogant” in 241 .

READ | After uproar over ‘arrogant’ dig at BJP, RSS leader takes U-turn

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had set an ambitious target of 370 seats (over 400 with allies) to form a third consecutive union government with a brute majority.

However, hampered by a strong performance by the INDIA group and a rejection of political issues, the party’s previously formidable electoral machine managed to win only 240 seats (32 short of the majority mark) and was forced to rely on “doers”. of kings” Nitish Kumar and N. Chandrababu Naidu complete their hat-trick.

The BJP’s decidedly poor showing was underlined by a dismal showing from UP, which the party has swept in every major election since 2014. The BJP won just 33 of the state’s 80 seats after bagging 71 in the 2014 elections and 62 in those of 2019. exercise. The rival Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, scored 37, its best result in the general elections, and the Congress scored six, double its last two results.

It has been speculated that the BJP’s shocking performance in UP was fueled by both discontent among farmers still protesting over MSP, and concerns over unemployment and the cost of living crisis.

The magnitude of UP’s defeat of the BJP is underlined by the fact that it also won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which includes Ayodhya and the party’s Ram Temple project.

The BJP’s abject results also in other states, such as Bengal, where it lost six seats to its Trinamool rivals, and Tamil Nadu, where it was defeated for the second consecutive election.

However, the RSS will hold meetings to discuss the results, including claiming a first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, a state that has traditionally and largely rejected the BJP. The party won Thrissur thanks to actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who has since been appointed Union Tourism Minister.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.