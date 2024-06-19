Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘India’ comment on Haris Rauf incident sparks major row

Many Pakistani cricketers came to Haris Rauf’s rescue after a video went viral on the internet showing the pacer engaged in a heated fight with a fan. Following Pakistan’s elimination in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera arguing with Haris Rauf, after allegedly insulting the player’s family. Rauf’s teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, as well as Ahmed Shehzad, took to social media to address the fans’ behavior.

“Let’s keep the debate respectful and considerate with the players’ families. Let’s foster love, peace and respect for the GAME,” teammate Hasan Ali tweeted.

Shadab Khan was firmer with his words, criticizing the behavior of fans towards cricketers.

“It is not OK to attack someone personally in the presence of their family, it is unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while you were with your family?” published Shadab on X.

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the United States. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m -Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

I have seen a video circulating on the internet about Harry. @HarisRauf14 and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let’s keep the debate respectful and considerate with the players’ families. Let’s promote love, peace and… -Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) June 18, 2024

It is the fans’ right to criticize us for our performances. We accept it and try to learn from it. It is not OK to attack anyone personally in the presence of their family, it is unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while you were with your family? #HarisRauf @HarisRauf14 -Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 18, 2024

Rizwan’s post, however, sparked a major dispute as he mentioned that it did not matter whether the fan was from India or Pakistan, even though the fan himself clarified that he was from Pakistan.

It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What really matters is that this individual lacked values ​​and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of his or her family. How terrifying… -Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 18, 2024

Rizwan received criticism on social media for including India in the debate even though there was no participation from any Indian fans.

Absolutely unnecessary to mention “India” here when the fan himself claimed he is from Pakistan. -Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

Discarded Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been the talk of the town on social media for the past few weeks, criticizing Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team. However, even he expressed his displeasure at the events that occurred.

“As cricket fans, we can criticize the performance of players and their actions on the field. No one has the right to ridicule a player or his family, always respecting their privacy,” Shehzad said.

As cricket fans, you can criticize the performance of players and their actions on the field. Nobody has the right to ridicule a player or his family, always respect his privacy. Criticize them for grouping themselves together in the team, for their friendships that have supported deserving players… – Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 18, 2024

“Criticize them for ganging up on the team, for their friendships that have kept deserving players out, for prioritizing personal milestones over the country’s collective success and for just improving Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Pakistan’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup (losses to the United States and India leading to their early exit) has not gone down well with former Pakistan cricketers and pundits, with many calling for a change in the team. However, following the attack on Rauf’s family, players were assured that such behavior remains unforgivable.