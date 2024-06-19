News
Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘India’ comment on Haris Rauf incident sparks major row

Written by:Viola Hernandez




Many Pakistani cricketers came to Haris Rauf’s rescue after a video went viral on the internet showing the pacer engaged in a heated fight with a fan. Following Pakistan’s elimination in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera arguing with Haris Rauf, after allegedly insulting the player’s family. Rauf’s teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, as well as Ahmed Shehzad, took to social media to address the fans’ behavior.

“Let’s keep the debate respectful and considerate with the players’ families. Let’s foster love, peace and respect for the GAME,” teammate Hasan Ali tweeted.

Shadab Khan was firmer with his words, criticizing the behavior of fans towards cricketers.

“It is not OK to attack someone personally in the presence of their family, it is unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while you were with your family?” published Shadab on X.

Rizwan’s post, however, sparked a major dispute as he mentioned that it did not matter whether the fan was from India or Pakistan, even though the fan himself clarified that he was from Pakistan.

Rizwan received criticism on social media for including India in the debate even though there was no participation from any Indian fans.

Discarded Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been the talk of the town on social media for the past few weeks, criticizing Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team. However, even he expressed his displeasure at the events that occurred.

“As cricket fans, we can criticize the performance of players and their actions on the field. No one has the right to ridicule a player or his family, always respecting their privacy,” Shehzad said.

“Criticize them for ganging up on the team, for their friendships that have kept deserving players out, for prioritizing personal milestones over the country’s collective success and for just improving Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Pakistan’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup (losses to the United States and India leading to their early exit) has not gone down well with former Pakistan cricketers and pundits, with many calling for a change in the team. However, following the attack on Rauf’s family, players were assured that such behavior remains unforgivable.

