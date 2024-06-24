Modi-Hasina should worry about China

​

The inherent strength of the India-Bangladesh relationship was once again evident when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to visit New Delhi days after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. The ease with which top leaders in Delhi and Dhaka now interact and engage with each other is a tribute to the way Modi and Hasina have managed to build this important partnership over the last decade, often under very difficult circumstances. If Modi had to face opposition at the state level in West Bengal, where the ruling party decided to veto the Teesta Pact, Hasina had to face the anti-India electorate in Bangladesh. Despite this, both leaders remained steadfast in their belief that building resilience in this partnership is important not only bilaterally but also regionally.

“Trusted friend”

On her first official foreign visit to any country since returning to power in early January this year, Hasina underlined: “India is our foremost neighbour, trusted friend and regional partner. Relations between Bangladesh and India are growing at a Fast pace”. Modi reciprocated by highlighting the special nature of this visit: “Because she is our first State guest after our government returned to power for a third term.”

Read also | ‘One-sided discussions…’: Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister on Bangladesh talks

Ten Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed during the visit, covering areas as diverse as digital and green partnerships, maritime cooperation and, in particular, the “Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Railway Connectivity”. The joint statement outlined a shared bilateral and regional vision for peace, prosperity and development, driven by connectivity, trade and collaboration. In that spirit, some important new initiatives were announced, including e-visa for Bangladesh patients, new train and bus services, a joint technical committee for the Ganges Water Treaty, the visit of an Indian technical team to Bangladesh for a mega conservation and management project. Teesta river, export of 40 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid and training of Bangladesh police officers. Developing Bangladesh’s defense capability has also become a priority, and the two nations decided to “explore defense industrial cooperation for the modernization of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.”

Identify opportunities and counter China

Hasina will visit China in July. It is a sign of a new maturity in India-Bangladesh relations that the two nations continue to work closely together even as they develop their ties with other nations. New Delhi has not stopped Dhaka from engaging with China, but it has some concerns that Hasina has always made sure to address. Since 2020, China has regularly expressed interest in the $1 billion Teesta River development project. Last year, Beijing put forward a formal proposal.

Read also | Tripura Chief Minister gifts 500 kg of queen pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister

For Bangladesh, this has been a long-standing priority. The Manmohan Singh government had an agreement in place in 2011, which could not be carried out due to opposition from the West Bengal Chief Minister. For Hasina, the situation had become unsustainable, with the opposition clamoring for a response amid the Chinese measures. His visit before going to China was a wise move to ensure that New Delhi had the opportunity to respond, and India has done well to respond to the initiative. The decision to send an Indian technical team to Dhaka for talks on the conservation and management of the Teesta River is an indication that New Delhi is not willing to give up its strategic space in the area despite internal challenges. The decision to enter into technical negotiations for the renewal of the 1996 Ganges Water Treaty is also a timely move to respond to concerns in Dhaka on an issue that is a priority for the Hasina government.

Rock Solid Bonds

For India, the importance of Bangladesh cannot be understated as New Delhi seeks to emerge as an Indo-Pacific player with the Bay of Bengal as the regional epicenter. For Bangladesh, a partnership with India remains key to realizing its full potential as a key economic and strategic player in the region. As the two nations become more ambitious in defining their strategic perspectives, their bilateral partnership will continue to be a key factor in shaping their behavior.

The China factor, while important, should not be exaggerated. The ties between India and Bangladesh today stand on their own merits. Hasina and Modi have ensured that by focusing on tangible and concrete outcomes for the people of both nations, they have redefined the contours of what an ideal partnership between two neighbors should look like. Mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity have made this relationship an example for all others.

(Harsh V Pant is Vice President, Studies and Foreign Policy, ORF. Angad Singh Brar is a Research Assistant at ORF.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.