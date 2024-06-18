Mob orders CRPF soldiers to get off, sets bus on fire in Kuki-held Kangpokpi in Manipur, police say

The bus was taking the CRPF personnel to the Kangpokpi district commissioner’s office.

Soldiers of a central paramilitary force were told to get off a bus they were traveling in and the vehicle was set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s mountainous Kangpokpi district on Monday night, police said. A fire truck immediately put out the fire. No one was injured, police said.

A case has been lodged against unknown persons at Kangpokpi police station, 45 kilometers from the state capital Imphal. The incident occurred at 9 p.m.

Police sources said they have questioned some suspects in the Kuki-dominated district. The bus carrying soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was rented and registered in the name of an individual from the Meitei community, predominant in the valley, police sources said.

The mob action was a retaliation for the burning of two trucks in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district last week, sources said, adding that the trucks were carrying construction material to build a bridge in Churachandpur, another mountainous district. .

The bus was taking the CRPF personnel to the Kangpokpi district commissioner’s office, where they have been posted since the Lok Sabha elections ended, when the mob stopped them.

Yesterday, 60 trucks carrying fuel, medicines, baby food and other essential items were stranded for a day on Manipur’s second lifeline (National Highway 37) connecting Imphal to Cachar in Assam, after protesters of the Kuki tribes will block a bridge in Jiribam, 240 km away. from the state capital.

Civil society groups from the Kuki tribes had said this was a counterblock to the members of the Meitei community who set fire to the two trucks last week.

The road blockade was lifted today by security forces.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes began over catastrophic disagreements over the exchange of land, resources, affirmative action policies and political representation, primarily with the “general” category Meiteis seeking to be included in the category of Tribes Listed. More than 220 people have died and more than 50,000 have been internally displaced.