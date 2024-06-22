‘Mirzapur’ takes place in Bareilly, shots fired on a busy street

Six police officers have been suspended.

Terror has gripped an area of ​​Bareilly after a busy road became the scene of an hour-long shootout this morning, culminating in one man running over another before driving into what appears to be a large sewer. Adding to the sense of insecurity felt by residents is the fact that some police officers allegedly arrived at the scene while the shots were being fired, but preferred to remain mute spectators.

Videos from Pilibhit Road in Izzat Nagar police station area in Bareilly show members of a land mafia gang shooting at two land owners, who were trying to take shelter behind a car. While the gangsters are seen using a gun, one of the homeowners is armed with a rifle, causing bullets to cross the street.

One of the gangsters is seen heading towards the divider and shooting the two men. The man holding the rifle fires while his relative behind him picks up what appears to be a rock and throws it across the road. It is observed how the vehicles stop at a certain distance from the shooting area and the man who threw the stone gets into the vehicle after receiving instructions from the rifleman.

As the man speeds against the flow of traffic, the gangsters continue shooting, only to find the car, which had made a U-turn, hurtling towards them. They rush to get out of the way, but the man holding the gun can be seen being hit by the car before it ends up in the sewer. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Sources said a builder, Rajiv Rana, had been trying to take over the land, near Bajrang Dhaba on Pilibhit road, which is owned by Aditya Upadhyay. Complaints were made to the police, but apparently no action was taken.

Circle officer Anita Chauhan said Rana appeared this morning with two JCBs to take possession of the plot and Upadhyay and his relative tried to stop him. This led to a gunshot and both JCBs were also set on fire.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Kumar said, “Two cases have been filed and some people have been detained. A team has been formed and the accused will be arrested after investigation. This is a serious incident and we will impose charges”. under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act, there also appear to have been lapses on the part of local police officers, and six police officers, including the head of the Izzat Nagar police station, have been suspended. An investigation has been launched against them. “

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, the Samajwadi Party has asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to curb mafias “thriving” in the state.

Vandalism is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, the morale of criminals is high! In Bareilly, government-protected goons shot in broad daylight to grab land. When will the Chief Minister curb the mafias that are flourishing with the blessing of the government? People are fed up with the insecure environment in the state. pic.twitter.com/9vFjha0Kd8 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 22, 2024

“Goondaism is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, the morale of criminals is high! In Bareilly, government-protected goons opened fire in broad daylight over a land dispute. When will the PM put a stop to the mafias that prosper with the blessings of the government? ? Is the public worried about the unsafe environment in the state,” the party official posted on X in Hindi with a video of the shooting.

(With contributions from Randeep Singh)