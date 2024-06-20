Ministry of Education on the cancellation of the NET exam

More than 9 lakh students registered for the UGC-NET exam held on Tuesday

Amid the huge row over the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Education Ministry has said that the test was scrapped because its integrity may have been compromised and has emphasized that it will not hesitate to take action against anyone.

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, told the media that the exam, for which more than 11 lakh students had registered, was canceled due to inputs received from India’s Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre. . The exam, which was held on Tuesday, was canceled yesterday.

“The matter has been handed over to the CBI for thorough investigation. A further examination will be conducted, information about which will be shared soon,” he said.

The ministry, he said, will not hesitate to take action against those involved in irregularities. “At this level, when the investigation is underway, we cannot reveal more details. The NTA has its own mechanism and many other interested parties are involved. All this is under investigation,” he said.

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency, which is under fire for alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for admission to medical schools. A total of 24 lakh aspirants took the exam. Reports of irregularities have sparked protests across the country and demands for a new test.

The government, he stated, has taken proactive measures.

The ministry official also responded to questions on why the exam was conducted in OMR (pencil and paper) mode this time, a change from the previous practice. “Based on NTA’s four-year experience, inputs were received from different stakeholders and this decision was made.”

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of a candidate for the post of assistant professor in universities and colleges and also for award of research fellowships. The Ministry of Education yesterday ordered that the exam, held on Tuesday, be scrapped after it emerged that its integrity could have been compromised.

The cancellation of the UGC-NET exam amid the ongoing protests against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) has provided fresh ammunition to opposition parties to attack the Narendra Modi government ahead of the Parliament session.

The Congress described the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a “paper leak government”. Other members of the INDIA bloc, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have also criticized the government over the two exams.