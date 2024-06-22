Minister explains why NEET exam is not canceled despite paper leak investigation

New Delhi:

The government has chosen not to cancel the NEET medical entrance exam, despite a huge controversy and an ongoing investigation into the document that was leaked a day before the exam. Explaining his stance, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the leak affected only a limited number of students, in stark contrast to earlier incidents in 2004 and 2015, where wider leaks led to cancellation of exams. He said canceling the exam would affect thousands of students who passed the exam legitimately.

He also said that the case is being heard by the Supreme Court and any decision taken by the court will be final.

A dispute broke out after 67 students scored a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam, with the National Testing Agency clarifying that they had given grace marks to some students due to a wrong question and delay in candidates receiving late the questionnaire.

Nearly 24 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG 2024 exam for undergraduate medical programmes, administered by the NTA, held on May 5. The results were published ahead of schedule on June 4. However, controversy arose with claims of a leak of the question paper and the granting of grace marks to over 1,500 students, leading to widespread protests and legal action, including cases filed in various courts, particularly the Supreme Court, who has harshly criticized the NTA’s handling of the matter.

The Center refused to cancel the exam as the leak is believed to be localized and only a couple of students from Bihar were the beneficiaries. A student and three other accused have been arrested and are being questioned in Bihar.

Terming the leak of the UGC-NET exam question paper as an “institutional failure” of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan said the government will constitute a high-level panel to examine the functioning of the agency, but said no. It was necessary to cancel the exam.

“It is unfair to hold the career of those candidates who legitimately passed the exam hostage due to some isolated incidents of malpractice,” Pradhan said at a press conference in New Delhi.

“We are in constant touch with the Bihar police. We have asked them for a report. Once we have it, we will decide the future course of action. I take full responsibility and the anomalies in the system will be rectified. Let us have faith in our systems and the government will not tolerate any irregularity or bad practices,” the minister stated.

He also appealed to opposition parties not to politicize the issue and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty, including “senior” NTA officials.

The Ministry of Education has accelerated its response to the issue, acknowledging concerns about grace marks and stating that they have now been adequately addressed.