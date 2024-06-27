Minister attacks the opposition over the ‘Sengol’ lawsuit

Murugan is also former Tamil Nadu BJP president.

The opposition’s push to keep the Constitution in the foreground by calling for the ‘sengol’, a scepter placed next to the president’s chair in the Lok Sabha, to be replaced with a copy of the text has provoked a strong reaction from the government. who has accused the INDIA alliance of disrespecting the staff and what it symbolizes.

Reacting to Samajwadi Party MP RK Chaudhary writing to President Om Birla and requesting that the ‘sengol’ be replaced with a copy of the Constitution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister L. Murugan on Thursday said that the scepter is the pride of every Tamil.

“It is also mentioned in Tirukkural (a classic Tamil text by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar), which talks about how the sengol plays a role in government. When India gained freedom, (Governor General) Mountbatten and Jawaharlal Nehru had talked about how power would be handed over after Independence and when Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari) was consulted, he said it could be done using a sengol,” said Mr. Murugan, who is also former Tamil Nadu BJP president.

The five-foot-long scepter, made of gold, was commissioned by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam (pontiff of mathematics) and sent to Delhi. The minister said the ‘sengol’ was given to Nehru after performing rituals but “it was not valued” and sent somewhere.

“Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi found out where the ‘sengol’ (Allahabad Museum) was kept and brought it to the new Parliament building. It was installed in the new Parliament after the Tamil Nadu Adheenams performed rituals. The sengol symbolizes a fair government “The INDIA alliance does not value sengol. “His attitude is condemnable,” he said.

On Thursday, Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Mohanlalganj, had sparked a row by calling for ‘sengol’ to be replaced to “save democracy”.

“The adoption of the Constitution marked the beginning of democracy in the country, and the Constitution is its symbol. The BJP government in its last term installed ‘sengol’ next to the Speaker’s chair. Sengol is a Tamil word which means scepter .Rajdand also means the king’s stick. We have become independent after the era of kings. Now every man and woman who is an eligible voter chooses the government to rule this country by the Constitution or by. the king’s suit? said the PS leader.

Their demand was backed by Congress leader and MP B. Manickam Tagore, an MP from Tamil Nadu, who said: “We have been very clear that the ‘sengol’ symbolizes royalty and that the era of kingdom is over. We must celebrate the democracy of the people and the Constitution”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, saying the demand reflects the bloc’s “hatred” towards Tamil culture.

“The Samajwadi Party does not respect Indian history or culture. The comments of its top leaders on the Sengol are condemnable and indicate their ignorance. It also shows the hatred of the INDI Alliance towards Tamil culture in particular. The Sengol is the pride of India and it is a matter of It is an honor that the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has accorded him utmost respect in Parliament,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

The ‘sengol’ took possession of the new Parliament on May 28 of last year.