Men fire dozens of shots at Mahindra showroom in Haryana

Three men arrived at a Mahindra car showroom in Hisar, Haryana, and fired a dozen shots on Monday, video shows. They left a note demanding a ransom of Rs 5 million.

The ransom note in Hindi began with a Jai ​​Shri Ram.

“Pay 5 million rupees or he won’t let you sit in the showroom,” the ransom note reads.

Two men had their faces covered with a white cloth, while a third was ready with the motorcycle, the clip shows.

A statement from the company is awaited.

Police suspect that the men involved in the shooting may be related to the Himanshu Bhau gang, which was involved in a shooting at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in Delhi last week. One person died in the shooting.

Gangster Himanshu Bhai is believed to be orchestrating his criminal activities from abroad, possibly from Portugal, which is his last known location.