Meghalaya woman beaten in public over affair and video goes viral

The incident took place at Dadenggre in West Garo Hills.

New Delhi:

A Meghalaya woman was beaten with sticks by a group of men after being accused of having an extramarital affair.

In a video that went viral of the incident, which took place at Dadenggre in West Garo Hills, the woman can be seen being brutally assaulted in public.

The video showed several men and women standing by silently.

Police arrested five people after a case was registered under relevant sections.

According to police, the accused alleged that the woman was having an extramarital affair.

Meanwhile, Sutnga Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, chairperson of Meghalaya Assembly Women Empowerment Committee, took note of the incident and sought a report from the police.

He said he would also ask the Superintendent of Police of all 12 districts of Meghalaya to remain alert against any kind of crime against women.