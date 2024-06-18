Match-fixing in the T20 World Cup? Player approached mysteriously, ICC does this

The specter of corruption in cricket continues to challenge the game’s administrators, but detectives from the ICC’s anti-corruption unit quickly tackled a possible approach by a former Kenya international to a Ugandan player in the ongoing T20 World Cup. PTI has learned that the incident took place during the league stage matches in Guyana, where a former Kenyan pacer tried to contact a member of the Ugandan team several times from different numbers. Following the ICC’s strict anti-corruption protocol, the Ugandan player reported the approach to ACU officials at the scene.

The development led to the referees raising a red flag against the former Kenyan player informing all associated teams about him.

“It is not a surprise that this person targeted a Ugandan national team player. Associated nations, compared to the big teams, are easy targets for corruption, but in this case the player he approached did the same. necessary by informing the ICC at the earliest,” a source told PTI.

Failure to report a corrupt approach is a crime under the ICC anti-corruption code. The other offenses include match-fixing, in-game betting, insider trading and failing to cooperate with an investigation.

Uganda ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a memorable victory over Papua New Guinea and losses to Afghanistan, New Zealand and the West Indies in Trinidad on Friday. Uganda, entering the competition for the first time alongside Canada and co-hosts the United States, played three of its four league matches in Guyana.

“Players are approached all the time, more so from smaller nations. In bigger events like the T20 World Cup, there is more scrutiny and if an approach is conveyed to the ICC ACU, then due protocol is followed and it is taken carry out a proper investigation.” another source said.

Effective June 1, the ICC amended its anti-corruption code to empower the governing body and its boards of directors to “proactively and thoroughly investigate incidents of corruption in the ongoing effort to protect the integrity of the game.” “The anti-corruption code covers all cricket (whether international or domestic) played under the auspices of the ICC and its members and applies to all participants: player, coach, coach, manager, selector, team owner or official, doctor , physiotherapist, match referee, field curator, player agent, umpires as well as ICC and NCF officials.

Participants are subject to the Code for 2 years after their last participation in any form of official cricket.

“The maximum possible sanction for the most serious violations of the Anti-Corruption Code is a lifetime ban from gambling. In some countries there is also the possibility of criminal sanctions,” reads an excerpt from the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. for the participants.

All international actors are regularly informed about a possible threat and are well aware of the anti-corruption code.

Corrupt approaches to major events are not new.

At the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, then-20-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Hamza Tariq was approached by alleged bookmakers. He duly reported the matter to the authorities.

