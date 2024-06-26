Markets record record rally: Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time highs

BSE Sensex rose 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to hit a fresh closing high of 78,674.25.

Mumbai:

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third consecutive session and ended at their new all-time high levels today along with their Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at a fresh closing high of 78,674.25. During the day, it rose 705.88 points or 0.90 percent to hit a new all-time high of 78,759.40.

The Nifty rose 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80. During the day, it rose 168.6 points or 0.71 percent to reach the new all-time high of 23,889.90.

In the last three days of rally, investors’ wealth has increased by Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance gained the most.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

“The domestic market hit a new peak, driven by a rally in large-cap stocks, where valuation is relatively fair. On the contrary, mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw profit-taking due to valuation concerns. Currently, financial and consumer stocks are playing catch-up driven by improving balance sheets, a strong GDP growth forecast and weakening inflation.

“Global market sentiment reflects similar trends, with a consensus on imminent rate cuts,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge rose 0.15 per cent, while the mid-cap index declined 0.29 per cent.

Among the indices, telecommunications rose 2.30 percent, energy (1.45 percent), teck (0.78 percent), bankex (0.58 percent) and services (0.46 percent) .

Commodities, consumer discretionary, information technology and automobiles were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed with gains.

European markets were trading with mixed results. US markets finished mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.80 percent to $85.69 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark index jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 78,053.52 on Tuesday. The Nifty rose 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 23,721.30.

