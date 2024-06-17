Manipur’s only remaining lifeline, National Highway 37 towards Jiribam, blocked, a big challenge for DGP Rajiv Singh

Stranded trucks carrying essential items and fuel on Imphal-Jiribam highway

Imphal/Guwahati:

Nearly 60 trucks carrying fuel, medicines, baby food and other essential items are stranded on Manipur’s second lifeline (National Highway 37) connecting the state capital Imphal to Cachar in Assam, after that protesters from the Kuki tribes, who dominate the hills, blocked a bridge at Leingakpokpi in Jiribam. today, police said. Jiribam, bordering Assam, is 240 km from Imphal.

Civil society groups from the Kuki tribes said this is a counter-blockade against members of the Meitei community who set fire to two trucks carrying construction material for a bridge at Churachandpur in Bishnupur last week. Churachandpur is a hilly district 60 km from Imphal.

The road blockade comes on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah met state, central and military officials to review the situation in Manipur. Also on May 29, 2023, the day Shah landed in Imphal, wave after wave of coordinated attacks by suspected insurgents had hit villages near the foothills.

The other lifeline connecting Manipur with the rest of the country is National Highway 2, which also remains blocked in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district since ethnic clashes began with the Meitei community, predominant in the valley, in May 2023. This highway goes to Assam via Nagaland.

Challenge for the best police officer

The latest blockade of the only remaining lifeline by the Kuki tribes has presented a huge security challenge for Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh, who received intelligence input as early as January about “the movement of armed miscreants from Churachandpur to the Vangai mountain range bordering the Jiribam areas.” “, government sources said today. The police chief is facing doubts over road blockade despite having enough time to prepare for any situation on National Highway 37 that may worsen the Manipur crisis, sources said. There are many Kuki villages along this road.

“…The Director General of Police (DGP)…is requested to take effective countermeasures including domination of strategic locations using central/state forces,” Chief Minister’s Secretary N. Geoffrey had written to the DGP on January 27.

Government sources said the Chief Minister was not part of the unified command that was set up in May last year after the outbreak of ethnic clashes. The unified command has elements of both state and central forces.

In today’s meeting with the Home Minister, Mr Singh gave a presentation on the current situation. “The state police deployed adequate forces in Jiribam after the clashes started,” said a senior officer who attended the meeting, adding that the Center is making all-out efforts to plug the gaps in the existing structure in Manipur.

The Center is worried about tension in the state’s new wards, with Jiribam being the latest example, sources said.

Civil society group Kuki Women’s Union said in a statement that its action is also a counterblockade against members of the Meitei community in Jiribam, who are allegedly preventing essential items from reaching the mountainous areas.

“20-30 people blocking the highway”

Images sent by truckers from Jiribam show a long line of goods vehicles near the bridge, where between 20 and 30 protesters have blocked the road. A team of paramilitary forces approached the protesters and held talks to open the road, but it did not work, a truck driver said.

“We are trapped in Leingakpokpi. There is a bridge in front of us where the Kukis have set up a blockade. The central force asked them to end it, but they did not listen. The Kukis say that neither food nor water should reach Imphal because the Meiteis burned the construction material of Churachandpur bridge,” said the driver. He alleged that police action in the state capital is “disproportionately” strong during protests, while “there are no laws in this area.”

Another driver questioned the police and central forces for what he said was a blatant lack of action on their part. “Only 10 to 20 people are blocking the bridge, while about 60 trucks with medicines and essential items are stuck. What are the forces doing? What joke is this?” said the driver.

Another driver who is stranded on the road in a video posted on social media said this blockade was the last thing they expected to happen on the road to Jiribam, given the large number of central forces stationed along the road.

“We have to pay illegal ‘taxes’ to armed groups. We get shot at every other day. The money we get from driving is also not enough to support a family. The least the police chief can do is order the forces to set an example for the rioters,” the driver said in the widely shared video.

A little-known insurgent group, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), claimed responsibility on April 17 for an ambush on fuel tankers on this same highway. Footage of the attack showed a truck driver with a wounded and bleeding foot after bullets shattered bones, and oil and gas dripping from tankers. The UKNA is not a party to the tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, a kind of ceasefire, signed between more than two dozen Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, the Center and the State.

Jiribam Violence

Suspected insurgents from some sections of the Hmar tribes attacked police posts and set fire to houses in the Meitei community in Jiribam on June 8. Tension had been rising for almost a month before the June 8 attack. The decomposed body of a Kuki teenager was found in a Jiribam river in May, and the mutilated body of an elder from the Meitei community was found on June 6. Both parties had accused each other of the murder.

After the 59-year-old farmer’s mutilated body was found, members of the Meitei community set fire to empty Hmar houses and a church, which was put out before the fire could spread to the entire building. The next day, suspected Hmar insurgents launched their attack. More than 1,000 Meiteis and nearly 500 Kukis have taken refuge in neighboring Assam and in relief camps in Jiribam, a logistically important city that was also a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities until violence disintegrated it.

Other voices

A section of the Hmar and Thadou tribes and their leaders have said they do not identify with those who participated in the violence in Jiribam.

Manipur social activist T Michael Lamjathang Haokip, a key leader of the Thadou tribe, had offered to facilitate peaceful dialogue between the communities in the wake of the Jiribam violence. “Our only request is that every individual and organization refrain from resorting to violence, as violence in any form and nature does not benefit any community,” the Thadou Students Association said in a statement.

Heaven or hell: there is no middle way.

Peace or war: there is no middle way.

The TSA is clear; Yes, we are few, we are not accepted and we are happy. We have not lost hope, we have a clear vision and a roadmap for peace.

If not, tell us your roadmap on violence and war. https://t.co/vr1Tjv53F3 -T.Michael Lamjathang (@TMLH4BJP) June 14, 2024

The Rongmei Naga tribes had also opposed the 24-hour closure of National Highway 37 called by Kuki groups in protest against the Jiribam violence. The Rongmei Nagas had said the road belonged to all communities and condemned the call for closure as “unjustified”.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes began over catastrophic disagreements over the exchange of land, resources, affirmative action policies and political representation, mainly with the “general” category Meiteis seeking to be included in the category of Tribes Listed. More than 220 people have died and more than 50,000 have been internally displaced.