Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups seek Centre’s attention as Parliament session begins

Kuki-Zo tribesmen hold protest demanding separate administration in Manipur

Imphal/Guwahati/New Delhi:

Modi 3.0’s first Lok Sabha session today coincided with massive peaceful protests in Manipur by both the valley-dominant Meitei community and the hill-dominant Kuki-Zo tribes, who have been fighting since May 2023.

The general category Meiteis want to be included in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST), as they claim to be essentially and historically a tribe.

The Kuki tribes want a separate administration or “Kukiland” separate from Manipur, a demand the Kuki have been working to achieve for decades, citing the need for a homeland for the scattered tribes who share ethnic links with tribes from neighboring Mizoram. and Chin State of Myanmar.

A common theme in today’s protests from both sides was the call to end the violence that has continued for more than a year.

In the state capital Imphal Valley, hundreds of women marched silently holding banners calling on the Union government to remove some central forces they said had not done enough to check the growing insurgent threat. kuki, who signed a controversial ceasefire (Suspension of Operations, or SoO, agreement).

The protesters said the Manipur issue should be discussed in Parliament and resolved at the earliest before more lives are lost.

In Kuki-dominated areas, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, hundreds of people gathered to take part in marches and speeches by Kuki members of parliament and civil society leaders. They requested the Center to create a “separate administration”, or a Union Territory, merging all the Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur. There are 10 Kuki MLAs, including some from the ruling BJP, in the 60-member Manipur assembly.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), the two-year-old Churachandpur-based Kuki group, had announced in a statement that it would lead a non-violent protest to demand the creation of a Union Territory for the Kukis. Other Kuki and Zo tribal groups had backed the ITLF call.

The ITLF said the rally highlighted the urgent need for a political solution to Manipur’s ethnic crisis, which has claimed countless lives.

“If the government wants peace, then it has to come here and find it. We have been knocking on the doors of the central government in our quest for peace, but it has been elusive,” the tribal Manipur BJP MLA told NDTV. Kuki, Paolienlal Haokip. .

Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, president of the influential valley-based civil society group People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress, told NDTV that violence in the valley areas began in May 2023 after central and state forces They did not protect the Meiteis in the areas dominated by the Kuki.

“The violence in Manipur began when Kuki mobs supported by militants set fire to houses and properties of the Meiteis on May 3. The violence in the valley occurred when central and state forces failed to protect the Meiteis in the Kuki-dominated areas. So the aggressors were Kuki militants and their supporters…” he said.

“They are not actually seeking peace, but provoking more in the name of seeking peace. If they want peace, they should first apologize for attacking the Meiteis, and then the Meitei groups will reciprocate. This is the traditional mechanism for resolving disputes “, said. aggregate.

The ITLF also handed over a memorandum to the Churachandpur district commissioner, whose office was vandalized and burnt on February 15 by a mob, to convey to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to at least initiate the process of creation of a Union Territory.

“We appreciated their renewed effort to stop the violence in Manipur and restore peace in the state,” the ITLF said. “SoO groups belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribes have already put forward our political demands asking for a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239 (A) of the Indian Constitution,” he said, referring to the 25 Kuki-Zo insurgents. . groups that have signed the SoO agreement that requires them to stay in designated camps and lock up their weapons.

The Manipur government has been asking the Center to scrap the SoO agreement, alleging that the Kuki-Zo insurgents have been violating ground rules and plotting to divide the state. There has been no official word on what happened to the SoO deal since it expired.

The ITLF said it will oppose the elections to the Autonomous District Council (ADC) as the Kuki-Zo tribes suspect that the Manipur government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, could allegedly use elections to create division between tribes. The two-year Kuki-Zomi conflict in 1997-98 over friction arising from a struggle for tribal leadership had claimed more than 350 lives.

The Kuki body also asked the Center to create a “buffer zone” in Assam’s neighboring Jiribam district, where clashes broke out between the Meitei community and the Hmar tribe in recent weeks.

Leaders of Zo United, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zomi Council and ITLF spoke to the public before Zomi Council general secretary Pauneihlal Vaiphei stopped the rally in Churachandpur today.

On the outskirts of Imphal, police detained a group of women protesters who were marching towards the Chief Minister’s official house. The police allowed some of them to broadcast on the condition that they peacefully present their memorandum to the authorities.

Ima Nganbi, a popular leader in the Manipur Valley area, said common people are already suffering a lot and fear possible human rights violations, drawing parallels with the times when Thangjam Manorama was tortured and killed in custody, and Irom Sharmila She had to be force-fed to keep her alive.

More than 220 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 internally displaced in the Manipur violence.