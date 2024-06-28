Manipur MLA in Delhi, Chief Minister dismisses resignation rumors

The chief minister said he will lead a delegation of MLAs to present a memorandum to the chief minister.

Imphal:

Even as rumours of a possible leadership change in Manipur continue to grow louder, Chief Minister Biren Singh has admitted that some MPs from his party and its allies are in Delhi, but dismissed rumours that their visit has anything to do with his resignation.

In recent days, there have been reports that a section of BJP MLAs and its allies, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), the National People’s Party (NPP) and the JDU, are putting pressure on the chief minister to resign.

Sources said efforts to convince BJP leaders to replace Singh have been made several times since he became chief minister in 2017 and gained momentum after ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year, but yielded no results.

What is different this time, however, is that the BJP has had to pay an electoral cost, having lost both Manipur Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in the just-concluded elections.

On Friday, the chief minister said there had been a meeting with NDA allies (who hold 53 of the state’s 60 Assembly seats between them, with the BJP alone accounting for 37) the night before, and it was decided to would present a memorandum for lasting peace in Manipur to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We also talked about going to Delhi for a courtesy visit with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The MPs entrusted me with the task of getting the appointment, but since Parliament is in session and things are so hectic, I thought: why should I bother? When the meeting is held, I will also go. But some people have come forward. This has nothing to do with a resignation. Yesterday, about 35 MPs were present and we signed the memorandum,” Singh said.

“We are also grateful to the Prime Minister and Mr Shah for including Manipur in their priority list for the first 100 days (of the new NDA term). Mr Shah has also met various agencies and our gratitude was part of the resolution,” he added.

The situation in Manipur has once again been brought into sharp focus by the opposition, which has found a new voice after having managed to defy all expectations and stop the BJP not only short of its target of 370 Lok Sabha seats but even short of its majority of 272. The INDIA alliance now has 232 members in the Lok Sabha and the BJP has 240, with allies completing the NDA’s remaining 293.

The ‘almost’ resignation

Last June, when pressure on his government was nearing its peak, the chief minister was on the verge of resigning. One minister claimed that he had left for the governor’s house with his resignation but had returned because hundreds of women formed a human chain in support of him outside his residence in Imphal. It was also claimed that his resignation letter was snatched from two ministers and torn up by people who wanted Singh to remain chief minister.

The opposition described the entire sequence of events as a carefully orchestrated drama.

More than 200 people have been killed and 50,000 displaced as ethnic violence has continued to fester.