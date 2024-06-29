Manipur Chief Minister’s message to protesters

On rumors about a possible change of leadership in crisis-hit Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said it was out of his hands and his focus was on resolving the issue in the state.

“Remaining as Chief Minister or resigning is not in my hands,” Singh told NDTV amid reports that a section of his party’s MLAs and their allies are pushing for his removal.

Speculations about a leadership change have been rife since the BJP lost both seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress candidates wrested seats from the ruling BJP and its ally the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Singh blamed the Lok Sabha tenure on an “unruly situation” and acknowledged public anger over his handling of the crisis.

“BJP’s vote percentage is not low. What we expected, we got. This time we got more votes than last time, but we lost due to the rebellion situation,” he said.

“I know people are angry with me for our handling of the situation. We accept it. The situation is very complex. We are not fighting an identified enemy,” the Chief Minister added.

Tensions rose in Manipur after ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis on May 3 last year, but previous attempts to influence the party leadership have not yielded results. More than 200 people have been killed and 50,000 displaced due to the ethnic violence, which has continued to fester.

Kuki groups are now demanding a separate Union Territory, a demand Singh downplayed.

“Out of 16 districts, the riots are affecting only 2-3 districts. The crisis is not that big. There is public unrest, but I can proudly say that schools, businesses and traffic are functioning well,” he told NDTV.

“Manipur is 2,000 years old and is now a proud state of India. The demand is a demand, but it cannot happen,” he added.

Singh also asserted that the Manipur issue is on the priority list of the new central government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation in Manipur has once again been brought into sharp focus by the opposition in Parliament, which has found a new voice after having managed to defy all expectations and prevent the BJP from not only achieving its target of 370 seats in the Lok Sabha but even the majority mark of 272. The INDIA alliance now has 232 members in the Lok Sabha and the BJP has 240, with allies constituting the rest of the NDA’s 293.