Man supplying toxic liquor arrested days after 55 people died in Tamil Nadu

Karunapuram is now mourning 55 of its residents who lost their lives to toxic liquor. (Archive)

Chennai:

Police have arrested a key suspect in the toxic liquor tragedy at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu. Police believe it was Chinnadurai who supplied distilled liquor to Karunapuram, the town now mourning 55 of its residents who lost their lives to the toxic liquor.

Deaths are reported daily in the town as many patients remain under treatment since the tragedy earlier this week.

As of last night, the bodies of 29 victims were handed over to their families and cremated or buried, according to district collector Prasanth MS.

Three affected men have recovered, but dozens more remain in critical condition, he said Friday.

A one-man committee comprising Justice B Gokuldas (retd) has started investigating the incident. They have given him three months to submit a report. In a repressive measure, the state government also suspended several police officers and transferred the Collector.

Three alleged smugglers with criminal records were also arrested after the incident.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that he will clamp down on the illicit liquor trade with an iron fist. The opposition, however, has demanded his resignation.

AIADMK chief E Palaniswami has called Stalin “incompetent”, while state BJP chief K Annamalai has suggested that the government close at least a thousand liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.