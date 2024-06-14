Man slaps woman on Noida University campus and video goes viral

The woman raises her hands to stop him but cannot resist his blows.

New Delhi:

A video showing a man slapping a woman several times inside a college campus in Noida has gone viral on social media. The short clip, recorded from a nearby building, shows the man punching the woman repeatedly while the two are in the middle of an argument. The video was reportedly shot inside Amity University located in Sector 125, Noida.

In the 15-second video, the couple appears to be arguing. Within moments, the argument escalates and the man slaps the woman twice. The woman raises her hands to stop him but she cannot resist her blows. The woman sits on a nearby platform as the man begins to walk away from her. As she follows him, he turns around and hits her again.

Noida police said they took notice of the viral video and launched an investigation into the matter. “Upon becoming aware of the said video, the concerned authorities have been ordered to investigate and take the necessary measures,” they wrote in a post on X.

Noida senior police officer Vidyasagar said Sector 126 police have been directed to investigate and take necessary action. The police team is also examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed on the university campus.