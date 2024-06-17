Man shares ‘horror story’ on Air India flight

Many users shared similar problems they faced with the airline.

A man took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Air India and share his horrible experience while traveling in a business class seat from New Delhi to Newark in New Jersey, United States. He said the flight was “nothing short of a nightmare” and that he had spent Rs 5 lakh on a round trip. “Horror story. After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to New York, Chicago and London which are my frequent travel destinations. Yesterday’s flight was nothing less than a nightmare. I booked business class. (office travel). The seats were not clean, worn and out of the 35, at least 5 seats were not working, take-off was delayed by 25 minutes,” Vineeth K said on the microblogging platform.

He added that his seat could not be converted into a platform. Mr Vineeth then called the crew and after a few minutes he was moved to another seat. He continued: “I woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was raw (never faced this in IA), the fruits were stale (everyone on board came back). The TV/screen never worked. Not that I had seen it, it I tried and it showed ‘Not Found’ error. After all this, the final nail in the coffin is BROKE MY LUGGAGE,” the user explained.

HORROR STORY 🚨🚨🚨 with #AirIndia Business class flight from New Delhi – Newark (AI 105) After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to New York, Chicago and London, which are my frequent travel destinations. Yesterday’s flight… pic.twitter.com/STf2xrPich – Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) June 15, 2024

Vineeth claimed that he also had Etihad Airlines for a much cheaper price, but opted for Air India due to its direct flight service. “BAD FOOD, WORN, DIRTY SEAT COVERS, NOT WORKING TV for Rs 500,000 (round trip), damaged my luggage,” he said along with some photographs of the plane seat and the food served on the flight.

Vineeth also shared a screenshot of a now-deleted response he received from Air India. “Dear Sir, We are sorry for the inconvenience and we never want our passengers to face such inconvenience. Please send us a private message with your booking details, seat number and DBR/presenter reference number. We will look into it immediately,” she said. . In the same

Dear Sir, We understand your disappointment and are sorry for the inconvenience you had to face. Believe us, we never want our passengers to have this type of experience. We are highlighting this internally for further review. —Air India (@airindia) June 15, 2024

Since it was shared, her post has garnered many reactions on social media. Many users shared similar problems they faced with the airline.

“As a policy, I always avoid AI for international flights and keep it as a last option for domestic flights. Can’t ruin the trip,” said one user.

Another added: “I had a similar experience on an AI flight from Delhi to Singapore. We used our seats, the screens didn’t work, the flight was delayed by 30 minutes, we were cooked for an hour because the air conditioning wasn’t working properly until we left. .. You have to give him credit.” “We were quickly escorted through transfers to Delhi airport on our way back.”

“I had EXACTLY the same problem. A few years ago. I swore I would never fly them. And I never did. It’s a hit and miss thing. If you get a new plane, you’re fine. Otherwise, it’s a disaster. Surprised by the food. It’s is usually the highlight,” a third person commented.

One user said: “I flew AI Dubai – Delhi last month on an A380-900. New planes, fantastic food and I arrived on time. Maybe I was lucky.”

“I stopped flying with @airindia last year after repeated “technical issues” that led to flights being diverted for emergency landings. I switched to @SingaporeAir and although it’s not a direct flight from BLR->SF, I feel safer and better attended,” one person commented. .