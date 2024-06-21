Man killed by mob for ‘desecrating’ Koran in Pakistan: police

Heavy police deployment has been made and efforts are being made to control the situation.

Islamabad:

A man was killed by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran in the picturesque Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwestern Pakistan, and eight people were injured in the riots that followed, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Zahidullah said that the man from Punjab’s Sialkot district allegedly burnt some pages of the Holy Quran in Madyan tehsil of Swat on Thursday night.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Madyan police station. A mob gathered in front of the police station and demanded his surrender. When the police refused to do so, the mob opened fire and the police retaliated. One person was seriously injured in the exchange of fire and was shifted to Madyan Hospital, the DPO said.

The mob then set fire to the police station. Later, some people entered the police station, shot the suspect, dragged his body to Madyan Adda and hung him there, Zahidullah said.

Eight people were injured in the unrest sparked by the incident. Heavy police deployment has been made in Madyan and efforts are being made to control the situation, he added.

KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took note of the desecration incident and requested a report from the provincial police chief.

The CM directed the IGP to take emergency measures to control the situation and urged people to remain calm and peaceful.

