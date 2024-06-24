Man beaten to death in Assam over cell phone theft allegations

Cellphone videos taken from the scene captured some of the torture.

A man suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a house in Assam’s Sivasagar district has been beaten to death by locals. Palu Gowala, 27, was taken to hospital by police, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said Palu Gowala and another man, Dadu Orang, were accused of breaking into a local’s house in Sivasagar’s quiet Phukan Nagar neighborhood and stealing a mobile phone. They were captured and soon a mob took matters into their own hands. Both men suffered serious injuries in the beating that followed.

Cellphone videos taken from the scene captured some of the torture. One of the men is seen writhing on the ground while two men, one of them armed with a stick, are heard threatening him. The man’s response fails to appease them.

While some women egg them on, the man with the stick beats him mercilessly. Several other men armed with clubs are seen standing around. There are many bystanders but no one volunteers to help the victims. In the intermittent silence you can only hear the blow of the stick.

A police team that later arrived at the scene rescued both men and took them to a local hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.