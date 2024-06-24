Mamata Banerjee upset at being left out during India-Bangladesh talks: sources

Calcutta:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is upset over being left out of the consultation on key decisions between India and Bangladesh during the visit of the neighboring country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, sources told NDTV. She is upset that her government’s views on critical issues have not been taken into account before making announcements on matters significantly affecting West Bengal, sources said.

One of the reasons for this is the Farakka Agreement, which is referred to in the joint statement. The agreement expires in 2026, and both India and Bangladesh decided to push for its renewal during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit and address issues related to the existing agreement. The Farakka Accord largely affects West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee, sources have said, has expressed her displeasure that the views of the state government have not been taken into account on such a crucial issue.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met in New Delhi on Saturday and agreed to form a Joint Technical Committee to begin discussions to renew the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty of 1996. The Farakka Dam is a piece critical infrastructure in West Bengal, where the Ganges flows into Bangladesh and plays a decisive role in ensuring that water is diverted to the Hooghly River, which is critical to the functioning of the port of Kolkata and meets the water needs of urban settlements along the Hooghly-Bhagirathi River, including Kolkata.

The agreement on the Teesta water issue and the decision to send a technical team to Bangladesh to discuss the sharing of Teesta river water have also upset Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal has had concerns regarding sharing the Teesta waters, and this has been a contentious issue earlier.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit China in July, and China has expressed interest in building the Teesta reservoir in Bangladesh. India, under its Neighborhood First and Act East policies, intends to move forward with the Teesta water pact as it has been a long-pending bilateral issue between India and Bangladesh.

Sources have confirmed to NDTV that Mamata Banerjee is likely to write to Prime Minister Modi on the issue, and Trinamool MPs are likely to raise the issue in Parliament. The TMC is also likely to reach out to INDIA Block allies for support on the issue. Top sources clarified that Mamata Banerjee is clear that she does not have any problem with Bangladesh and in fact shares a warm relationship with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The West Bengal Chief Minister welcomed decisions like facility of e-medical visas for people from Bangladesh, which was also announced during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit, the source said.