Mamata Banerjee to be PM over Bangladesh talks

Mamata Banerjee wrote that such “one-sided deliberations and discussions” are not acceptable.

Calcutta:

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to talks on water sharing between the Center and Bangladesh, a session which Bengal was not invited to attend. Rejecting the Centre’s proposal to share Teesta water, she wrote: “Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and without input from the state government are neither acceptable nor desirable.”

The discussion on sharing the waters of the Ganges and Teesta took place over the weekend, when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Delhi, days after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his historic third term. .

“I came to understand that the Government of India is in the process of renewing the Farakka Treaty between India and Bangladesh (1996), which will expire in 2026. It is a treaty that defines the sharing of water between Bangladesh and India and, as We are aware of this, it has huge implications for the people of West Bengal,” wrote Mamata Banerjee. The people of Bengal, she added, would be “most affected” by such treaties.

“The state of West Bengal has cooperated with Bangladesh on various issues in the past,” Ms Banerjee added, pointing to the exchange of enclaves between India and Bangladesh, the Indo-Bangladesh railway line and bus services. “However, water is very valuable and is people’s livelihood. We cannot compromise on such a sensitive issue that has serious and adverse implications for people,” she added.

Citing the proposal to share the waters of Teesta, a river in North Bengal, he said the health of Teesta on the Indian side has already “suffered” a lot due to the construction of several hydroelectric projects in Sikkim and deforestation in the area. upper catchment of the river. and now there is not enough water to share.

“It seems that in the meeting the Government of India proposed bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh for the restoration of the Teesta river in Bangladesh. I am surprised by the fact that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has not taken concrete steps to restore the river. in its original form and health on the Indian side,” he wrote.

“Due to the reasons given above, the flow of water in Teesta has decreased over the years and it is estimated that if some water is shared with Bangladesh, thousands of people in North Bengal will be severely affected… Therefore, sharing Teesta water with Bangladesh is not feasible,” he added.