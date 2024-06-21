Mamata Banerjee set to campaign for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad: sources

Mrs Gandhi will make her electoral debut.

Sending a strong signal that all is well between the Trinamool Congress and the INDIA alliance following pre-election acrimony, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to campaign for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. who will make his electoral debut in Wayanad, party sources have said.

Trinamool Congress sources said Banerjee is not only willing to campaign for Gandhi but also suggested during an INDIA alliance meeting last December that the Congress leader should contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. , an idea that has also been raised. in Congress already in 2019.

Mrs Gandhi will fight from Wayanad when an election is held there, after Rahul Gandhi decided to vacate the seat and retain the family stronghold of Raebareli. She had won the Wayanad constituency for the second time, by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, in the recently concluded elections.

Part of the reason behind the renewed bonhomie between Banerjee and the Congress is the fact that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, one of the Bengal chief minister’s loudest critics, has lost in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in this election after five consecutive victories. He also resigned as president of the Bengal Congress Unit on Thursday, but there is no confirmation on whether the resignation has been accepted.

While Banerjee and the Gandhis are known to share a close bond, Chowdhury’s scathing and often personal criticism of the prime minister has been a source of friction between the Trinamool and the Congress. They were also seen as a factor behind her decision to go alone in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, a move that bore fruit, with the Trinamool fending off an outright challenge from the BJP and winning 29 of the 42 constituencies. of the state. .

Sources said the “Adhir issue” has already been resolved and the Trinamool had told the Congress that it would lose its seat.

Improved coordination

Ahead of the Parliament session starting Monday, in which the opposition will be strongest since 2014, sources said the Bengal Chief Minister has also sought better coordination among members of the INDIA alliance, which has won 232 seats in the Lok Sabha among them.

Signs of this happening have already begun to emerge: the Trinamool, Congress and DMK are opposing the implementation of the three new penal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – which will replace the Penal Code. Indian Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The opposition has claimed the laws were passed without consultation during last year’s monsoon session of Parliament, when more than 140 MPs were suspended. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, Ms Banerjee pushed for a fresh review of the laws by Parliament.

“Your outgoing government passed these three critical bills unilaterally and without any debate. On that day, nearly 100 Lok Sabha members were suspended and a total of 146 MPs from both Houses were expelled from Parliament,” Ms. Banerjee wrote. , adding that the three bills were approved in an “authoritarian manner” in a “dark hour of democracy.”

Chandigarh MP and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari also criticized the government for the implementation of the laws.

“The new criminal laws that will come into force on July 1, 2024 lay the foundation for turning India into a police state. Their implementation must be stopped immediately and Parliament must re-examine them,” he posted on X.

Another issue on which the opposition is likely to try to corner the government is the NEET and NET exams fiasco. Protests have broken out across the country over irregularities in NEET and the cancellation of UGC-NET, both conducted by the National Testing Agency.