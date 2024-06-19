Mallikarjun Kharge writes to spokesperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and demands that Gandhi and other statues be restored to their original places

New Delhi:

Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, requesting that the statues of national icons (Mahatma Gandhi, Shivaji, BR Ambedkar and others) be returned to their original places. The statues have been moved to Prerna Sthal, a dedicated area at the rear of the Parliament Complex. The decision has been harshly criticized by opposition parties, who demand a reversal.

Kharge had published his views in

Underlining this point today, he said taking the decision without any consultation is “arbitrary” and “unilateral”.

He published his letter in X, in which he said that removing the statues “arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of our democracy.”

I share the text of my letters to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the relocation of statues of senior leaders in the Parliament House complex. I am writing this letter in the context of the relocation of statues of senior leaders in Parliament… pic.twitter.com/yf26TUGoLs – Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2024

The political dispute over the decision to change the statues has been simmering for weeks. While there has been no response from the BJP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has explained the decision in a statement.

“Due to their placement at different places in the Parliament Complex, visitors could not see these statues comfortably. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a large Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself,” it said. read in the statement. .

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who inaugurated Prerna Sthal on Sunday, said the announcement is “motivating and inspiring and whoever spends time here will feel inspired”.

“People are inspired by such great men… I think Prerna Sthal will always inspire the generations to come,” said Om Birla, former Lok Sabha speaker.