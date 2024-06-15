Major fire near Manipur secretariat, near Chief Minister’s bungalow

A building on fire near the Chief Minister’s official house in Imphal, Manipur

Imphal:

A major fire broke out today in a building near the high-security secretariat complex in Imphal, the capital of Manipur. The building is just a few hundred meters from Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s official bungalow, police said.

Four fire engines arrived at the scene and doused the fire this afternoon, police said, adding that they are investigating what caused the fire.

The building that caught fire is in the same complex as the main office of Kuki Inpi, a civil society group of the Kuki tribes that has been supporting the call of another Kuki group based in Churachandpur, called the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum. (ITLF) for a “separate administration” created in Manipur.

The incident occurred a week after fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Jiribam district, bordering Assam, between the Meitei community, predominant in the valley, and the Hmar tribes, predominant in the hills.