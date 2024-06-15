Madhya Pradesh teacher attacked with sticks and chilli powder after argument with student

Bhopal:

A teacher of Madhya Pradesh’s Government JH PG College was brutally attacked on campus with sticks and chilli powder. The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a group of attackers, between five and seven, broke into the university premises with sticks and chili powder. Their target: Assistant Professor Neeraj Dhakad of the Sanskrit department.

The attackers wasted no time and incapacitated Professor Dhakad by throwing chilli powder in his eyes before hitting him with sticks. CCTV cameras captured the entire horrible episode. Footage shows the attackers breaking into the Sanskrit department and launching a fierce assault on Professor Dhakad, who was arguing with students at the time.

Witnesses recounted the harrowing scene and described how the attackers continued their assault until Professor Dhakad fell unconscious. Surprisingly, despite the presence of other teachers and students nearby, no one intervened to stop the attack. Only after the attackers fled did his colleagues rush to Professor Dhakad’s aid and transport him to the district hospital.

Medical reports confirmed that Professor Dhakad suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his head, hands and legs. The motive behind this attack appears to arise from a previous argument between Professor Dhakad and one of the attackers identified as Annu Thakur, a former student of the university.

Just a month ago, tensions erupted between Professor Dhakad and Annu Thakur over alleged irregularities related to the university’s scholarship programme. Annu Thakur was reportedly caught attempting to misuse Professor Dhakad’s official seal and letterhead, leading to a confrontation that, until now, seemed resolved.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Professor Dhakad said: “I was discussing student projects when suddenly five boys came in, threw chilli powder at me and started beating me with sticks. I recognized them; they were Annu Thakur’s men. Their intention was to kill me.” me.”

Police registered a case of attempt to murder and launched a manhunt to arrest the remaining attackers who were captured in the CCTV footage.